

Congratulations to super middleweight boxer DeAndre Ware, who on Thursday was awarded the key to the city in his native Toledo, Ohio. Ware, who is a Toledo Fire Fighter, got the well-deserved honor because of his heroic effort when he saved the life of longtime Top Rank coordinator Pete Susens after Susens fell ill and collapsed just before weigh-in on September 4th in Las Vegas.

Ware was in Las Vegas to fight undefeated Steven Nelson the following evening at the MGM Grand.

Ware jumped into action and used his talents of being an EMT to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

“It was unexpected, and a bit of a surprise,” said Ware, whose career is handled by Split-T Management. “I am so honored to receive this. This is the biggest honor that a city can give to someone. I actually did think that one day, I would get a key to the city, but I thought it would be for winning a world title. In a way, it did come from boxing though as this happened at one of my fights, so it is the best of both worlds.”