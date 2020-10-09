October 9, 2020
Allen-Hammer added to Usyk-Chisora undercard

Heavyweight Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns to action against Christian Hammer (25-6, 15 KOs) live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN on October 31.

Dave Allen: “I’m really happy to fight Christian Hammer. He’s highly ranked and is a tough, strong man. A win here puts me back to fringe World level. He’s got a win over David Price so that would half put my defeat to bed.”

Christian Hammer: “I am very much looking forward to this fight, I love to box in the UK. I fondly remember the victory over David Price. That is exactly where I will continue against Allen. Once I beat Allen the big fights will come my way. I appreciate this opportunity and I will not be defeated.”

