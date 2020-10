Weights from Canada

David Lemieux 167.4 vs. Francy Ntetu 168

Arslanbek Makhmudov 262.6 vs. Dillon Carman 237.8

Lexson Mathieu 167 vs. Tim Cronin 166 Venue: Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger Management

TV: PPV Stream Allen-Hammer added to Usyk-Chisora undercard Bösel, Krasniqi make weight

