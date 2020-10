Bösel, Krasniqi make weight

Dominic Bösel 174.6 vs. Robin Krasniqi 174.4

(WBA interim light heavyweight title) Peter Kadiru 239.9 vs. Roman Gorst 224.7

Roman Fress 199.5 vs. Daniel Vencl 194

Nenad Stancic 134.5 vs. Andrea Sito 134.3

Anatoli Muratov 161.2 vs. Siarhei Huliakevich 156.3

Edison Zani 151.9 vs. Bronislav Kubin 150.6 Venue: GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: ARD

