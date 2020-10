Weights from London

Liam Williams 160 vs. Andrew Robinson 159.3

Nathan Gorman 273 vs. Richard Lartey 256

Willy Hutchinson 169.5 vs. Jose Miguel Fandino 169.5

Muheeb Fazeldin 129.3 vs. Luke Jones 130.5

Mark Chamberlain 138.3 vs. Shaun Cooper 136.5 Venue: BT Studio, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: BT Sport (UK)

