Hughes beats Kotochigov for WBC Intl belt Lightweight Maxi Hughes (22-5-2, 4 KOs) became the new WBC International champion with a won a ten round unanimous decision over win over previously undefeated Viktor Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs) on Fridy night at the Rotunda at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. Scores were 96-93, 97-92, 95-94. Hughes dropped Kotochigov in round three with a huge uppercut. Weights from London WBC #7 Teshigawara stops Kawamura, keeps OPBF 122lb belt

Top Boxing News

