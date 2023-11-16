November 16, 2023
In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Jackson Murray (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Steven Torres (6-1-1, 6 KOs). Murray dropped Torres in round three en route to a 60-53 3x shutout.

Unbeaten lightweight Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) laid out Jose Cardenas (7-2, 5 KOs) with a crushing straight left hand at 1:55 of round two.

Unbeaten jr welterweight Hugo Micallef (9-0, 2 KOs) was victorious when Sergio Odabai (6-2-1, 3 KOs) remained on his stool after round four. One-sided fight.

Unbeaten super middleweight Giovanni Sarchioto (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO over Lucas de Abreu (14-5, 11 KOs). Sarchioto finished de Abreu with two knockdowns in round three. Time was 2:06.

