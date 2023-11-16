Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #5, WBC #6, WBA #8 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (19-0 16 KOs) and Marcelo Coceres (32-5-1 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, live worldwide on DAZN.
Diego Pacheco: I feel Coceres is the toughest opponent on my resume yet. He’s a great fighter, he’s been in a lot of good fights, but I feel I am a way better fighter. I think my skills and hard work will outshine him and I am super confident in the work I have put in, the training camp we had, the sparring, everything. This is the biggest fight of my life, and I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my home fans.
Marcelo Coceres: “I am always prepared for war. Pacheco is not going to have it easy at all. I have all this experience and the willingness to win this fight, and it’s an opportunity that when it came along, I was delighted to take it on.”
I don’t know how much you could read from press conference quotes, but Coceres doesn’t sound like he’s there to win. He sent Berlanga to the canvas and gave him all he could handle before losing a controversial decision that a lot of people felt should have won.