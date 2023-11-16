Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #5, WBC #6, WBA #8 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (19-0 16 KOs) and Marcelo Coceres (32-5-1 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, live worldwide on DAZN.

Diego Pacheco: I feel Coceres is the toughest opponent on my resume yet. He’s a great fighter, he’s been in a lot of good fights, but I feel I am a way better fighter. I think my skills and hard work will outshine him and I am super confident in the work I have put in, the training camp we had, the sparring, everything. This is the biggest fight of my life, and I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my home fans.

Marcelo Coceres: “I am always prepared for war. Pacheco is not going to have it easy at all. I have all this experience and the willingness to win this fight, and it’s an opportunity that when it came along, I was delighted to take it on.”