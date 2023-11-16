WBA #9 super lightweight Adam Azim came face-to-face with champion Franck Petitjean at today’s final pre-fight press conference ahead of his EBU European title challenge on Saturday night at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Adam Azim: “I’m taking that European title. If I break my hand, if I get a cut, I don’t care. I’m taking it with both hands. I’m not here to joke about. My last performance, I had a tough opponent but I’m a different fighter now. I’ve had great sparring, great nutrition, everything has gone so well. I’m taking that European title back to Slough. I want to make a massive statement. I don’t want to be going out of the ring having just won it, I want to win by knockout!”

Franck Petitjean: “I am the champion but I’m the outsider. It’s not a problem for me because I know what it is and I’m ready. I have a lot of experience. He’s very fast but it’s not track and field, it’s boxing.”

* * *

Local hero Tyler Denny also had the opportunity to size up his opponent as he attempts to wrestle the EBU European middleweight title from the Italian champion Matteo Signani.

Matteo Signani: “We respect Denny. But I’ve trained very hard, and I am the champion…inside the ring, it’s just me and him so all the people outside do not matter…I am here to win.”

Tyler Denny: “Bring it on. I’m ready. I’ve put so much into it and I’m confident I’ll become European champion on Saturday.”

* * *

WBO #1 cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returns to action against Dylan Bregeon with a victory needed to remain on course for a world title challenge.

Richard Riakporhe: “I’m completely focused on Dylan Bregeon. I’ve trained for him. I’ve took him very seriously to say the least. We don’t want to look past Dylan because in boxing you might have a pathway in mind and things can change in the last minute, so we’re just focused on Dylan and we’re here to do a job. I’m number one for the WBO. There are big opportunities out there for me, big fights that can happen next year and we need to get past Dylan to realise them.”