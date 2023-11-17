WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) battled to a twelve round majority draw on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After Conceicao outboxed Navarrete for the first three rounds, Navarrete dropped Conceicao in round four. Conceicao rebounded well, but Navarrete floored him again with a body shot in round seven. Conceicao again had success outboxing Navarrete, but was hurt to the body in round ten. After wobbling back to his corner in round eleven, Conceicao showed great heart to win round twelve. Scores were 114-112 Navarrette, 113-113, 113-113. Navarrete retains the title.

