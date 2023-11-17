WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) battled to a twelve round majority draw on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After Conceicao outboxed Navarrete for the first three rounds, Navarrete dropped Conceicao in round four. Conceicao rebounded well, but Navarrete floored him again with a body shot in round seven. Conceicao again had success outboxing Navarrete, but was hurt to the body in round ten. After wobbling back to his corner in round eleven, Conceicao showed great heart to win round twelve. Scores were 114-112 Navarrette, 113-113, 113-113. Navarrete retains the title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Draw is fair for both
Robson did a great heart he brought great physical condition and desire to win this fight
Vaquero connected less punches but with more power and damage than Robson punches
Robson was ko in his feet
So draw is fair and the rematch should go on right away
Claps for both of them
I thought Navarrete took it late, but a draw is fair. Navarrete looked really bad the first three rounds of that fight and he did pick it up like he always does; but if they do fight again, I think he’ll want to get it going a round or two earlier.
One of those volume vs damage kind of fights. 2/1 connect advantage for Robson but Navaratte’s punches were at least twice as effective. A draw is fair but if I had to pick a winner I would have went with Vaquero on the basis of professional boxing is about damage done. Very game challenger but most of his punches were slaps. Still a fantastic effort though.
Naverette is such a class act! I love a fighter with nothing but respect for an opponent and he showed it throughout each round. He was a bit sloppy with his shots and need to work on angels and balance but due to his power and aggressive style he’s been able to get away with many holes in his game!
I think vaquero could have won for one point or two
And in the rematch vaquero will Tko Robson
But regardless of this I don’t see how vaquero can beat shakur
Vaquero might win by 1 point but Robson attack and heart deserves credit
I’m cool with the result but Navarrete needs to start being a bit more busier in the opening rounds not go all out and gas put put instead of throwing 10 punches throw 15 just a tad busier and he would better shelf in situations like these but it’s his style and it’s worked so who am I to say, Robson was pure game and heart and he did beat Vaquero on many rounds with just boxing but a rematch might not ne better for him, I see Vaquero doing better than Robson in a rematch
Great fight. Thought it was a draw, Shakur is the new Floyd. Total snoozer.. I expected that, but it way brutal. Good luck getting a fight with Tank after that performance. Awful. One of the worst title fights in boxing history
That sounds like a good fight!