By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Opening the ESPN telecast, middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs), the grandson of the Greatest, Muhammad Ali scored a devastating first-round knockout over Alejandro Ibarra (7-2, 2 KOs). A left hook followed by a huge right by Ali Walsh put Ibarra on the canvas as referee Russell Mora stopped the fight 2:50 of the first.

Fontana, California’s undefeated lightweight Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs), scored an impressive third round knockout over Jeremy Hill (16-3, 11 KO’s) from New Orleans. A hard right hand by Muratalla dropped Hill in the second as he continued to fight. Muratalla continued his attack connecting with a left uppercut, right hand combo sending Hill to the canvas for the final time as referee Tony Weeks stopped the fight at 2:27.

Undefeated junior lightweight Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas stopped Alexis Del Bosque (18-6-1, 9 KO’s) of Dallas, Texas. Cortes finished Bosque in the sixth with a three-punch combination as the referee stopped the fight at 43 seconds of the sixth.

U.S. Olympian, middleweight Troy Isley (5-0, 3 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia scored a second-round knockout over Anthony Hannah (3-3, 2 KO’s). Isley was too much for Hannah as he controlled the fight unloading big punches and knocked him down twice in the second as the referee Robert Hoyle waived the fight at 2:33.

Lightweight prospect Abdulla Mason (2-0, 2 KO) made quick work of Luciano Ramos (1-3) from Argentina. The Argentine came out with an awkward stance & style, Mason patiently picked his shots, attacking away and finishing him as referee Tony Weeks stepped in to stop the fight at 2:32 of the first. Ramos was not too happy with the stoppage as he walked over and pushed Mason but was quickly restrained by the Nevada State Athletic Commission officials.

In the opening bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, welterweight Antoine Cobb (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Chicago and Jaylan Phillips (1-3-1, 1 KO) of Florida fought to a four round draw. Fighting at a fast pace early on, Cobb and Phillips boxed around. The momentum appeared to be in Phillips’s favor in round three as he overwhelmed Cobb with punishing shots. In the fourth and final round, Phillips finished strong as he had Cobb backing away waiting for the final bell to save him. However, after four rounds the judges scored the bout 39-37, 38-38, and 38-38 for the majority decision draw.