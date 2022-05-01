April 30, 2022
Boxing Results

Smith stops Vargas, Crews-Dezurn unifies

Photos: Emily Harney

In a super welterweight crossroads fight between former world champions, Liam “Beefy” Smith (31-3-1, 17 KOs) scored an exciting tenth round TKO over Jessie Vargas (29-4-2, 11 KOs) in the Taylor-Serrano co-feature on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Smith took over midway and got a referee’s stoppage at :41 of the tenth. Smith won the vacant WBO Intercontinental title.

In a bout for the undisputed female super middleweight title, Franchón Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over a bloodied up Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 97-93.

In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Austin “Ammo” Williams (10-0, 8 KOs) blew away Chordale Booker (17-1, 7 KOs) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA Continental Americas title.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KO) successfully defended his WBC International flyweight title against Miguel Cartagena (17-7-1, 8 KOs) via second round TKO. Cartagena’s corner pulled him out after two rounds of punishment.

Other Results:
Reshat Mati W8 Joe Eli Hernandez (welterweight)
Khalil Coe W6 William Langston (light heavyweight)
Skye Nicolson W6 Shanecqua Paisley Davis (female featherweight)

Results from Las Vegas

