Photos: Emily Harney
In a super welterweight crossroads fight between former world champions, Liam “Beefy” Smith (31-3-1, 17 KOs) scored an exciting tenth round TKO over Jessie Vargas (29-4-2, 11 KOs) in the Taylor-Serrano co-feature on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Smith took over midway and got a referee’s stoppage at :41 of the tenth. Smith won the vacant WBO Intercontinental title.
In a bout for the undisputed female super middleweight title, Franchón Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over a bloodied up Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 97-93.
In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Austin “Ammo” Williams (10-0, 8 KOs) blew away Chordale Booker (17-1, 7 KOs) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA Continental Americas title.
2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KO) successfully defended his WBC International flyweight title against Miguel Cartagena (17-7-1, 8 KOs) via second round TKO. Cartagena’s corner pulled him out after two rounds of punishment.
Other Results:
Reshat Mati W8 Joe Eli Hernandez (welterweight)
Khalil Coe W6 William Langston (light heavyweight)
Skye Nicolson W6 Shanecqua Paisley Davis (female featherweight)
Ammo Williams was very impressive and he’s trained by Kevin Cunningham.
Shit. I LOVE Beefy, but I’da lost money. Good job, lad.
Smith is world class but will sadly be one of those fighters that falls short in title attempts
Smith v. Vargas….good fight… Smith just plowed ahead.outmuscled….out willed….Vargas..fun to watch….Good job Smith
I think Smith should be keeping fighting at this level or under, just one notch above means certain defeat.
Terrible shoe choice for saranno