Photos: Emily Harney

In a long-awaited female super fight from the sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) took the women’s pound-for-pound recognition from Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) with a split decision on Saturday night. Taylor fought in quick flurries. Serrano pressed the action and landed the more damaging shots. Taylor took major damage in round five. Serrano inexplicably took her foot off the pedal from rounds seven to nine. Round ten was toe-to-toe. Scores were 96-94 Serrano, 97-93, 96-93 Taylor.

All three judges scored the last three rounds for Taylor.



_

