Photos: Emily Harney
In a long-awaited female super fight from the sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) took the women’s pound-for-pound recognition from Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) with a split decision on Saturday night. Taylor fought in quick flurries. Serrano pressed the action and landed the more damaging shots. Taylor took major damage in round five. Serrano inexplicably took her foot off the pedal from rounds seven to nine. Round ten was toe-to-toe. Scores were 96-94 Serrano, 97-93, 96-93 Taylor.
All three judges scored the last three rounds for Taylor.
_
Let’s hope they do the trilogy before the end of the year.
Taylor won’t want it. Amanda needed to cut her head off and still two judges wouldn’t put her winning.
Totally agree. The two losses on Serrano’s record remain 2 of the biggest robberies in boxing history!
Cmon. I could’ve easily given Serrano the win, but it was at least close. This doesn’t even rank among worst decisions of 2022 so far.
Watch the fight correctly and you will see that Katie won the fight, Amanda didn’t do enough after her massive rounds 5&6. Great fight needs to happen again
Trilogy????
What are you talking about? They have never fought before. You are extremely confused between AMANDA SERRANO (2022) and CINDY Serrano (2018). Get your facts straight.
What a fight! Very close fight! 97-93 too wide. I felt Serrano won.
Good fight bout I definitely had Serrano as the winner
Great fight, reminiscent of Christy Martin, close fight but I believe Taylor got the hometown decision.
you actually thought Taylor won? did you watch the fight or listen only to the commentators? hell it was Serranos hometown and they failed her
Home town decision hahaha She is Irish and the fight was in the States.
I really wish they would get rid of Chris Mannix. He’s a horrible combination of arrogant and not very knowledgable. He’s also a terrible judge. He scored many of the early rounds wrong, and he claimed that the latter rounds were swing rounds, when they were not, and this is not an isolated incident. He often screws up when judging. He’s also not at all likable. There are really no redeeming qualities there.
He then compared the fight to hagler Leonard ..Leonard had beaten Duran and hearns meanwhile he said similar because they needed each other like hagler needed Leonard
ROBBERY ROBBERY ROBBERY, Amanda Serrano beat her ass. She should of gotten a 10-8 in the 6 because Taylor was out on her feet, and Taylor was buckled again in the 12th round. Boxing sucks..!!! Fucking Robbery plain and simple..!!!
I did not see it but the 12th round?????? Only 10 rounds. Sort of makes BigO not credible although I did love him on the Cinn. Royals. I’m that old. Boxing continues to have judging controversies!!
Boxing is full of controversial decisions.
Canelo Golovkin 1 was a ROBBERY ROBBERY ROBBERY. Boxing sucks….!!! Fucking Robberyplain and simple…!!!
There is no round 12
It was a ten rounder.
What 12 round fight was you watching.
No knockdown muppet so can only be a 10-9, this is not UFC
Suck a dick fuckhead I put 12 th round on purpose to see how many Assholes like you would respond and guess what look at the fuckheads go scumbag.!!
What a robbery , Serrano won almost every round , judges piece of shit.
Round 10, Katie won look at the stats, Katie landed 32 out of the 55 hits that landed in that round. Watch the fight
Good fight…action packed Serrano had that Hagler style….pressure…willing to trade punches …looking to out willed …over power Taylor…Serrano just didn’t have that finishing stuff…Taylor short punched.,quick…close but thought Serrano won…at best a draw…Good card tonight ..
I saw Serrano winning the fight 96-94.Anyway congratulate both champions.
I believe it was a great fight but the 97-93 was ridiculous in Taylor’s favor, when she was almost knocked out a couple of times! SMH
Great fight a draw would had been Fair
95-94 Serrano but Guess what that’s just my opinion rematch would be the best thing for serrano not taking away nothing from Katie Taylor she’s a warrior
The steal serrano fight if you see the compubox amanda connect hits more all three judes com from europe.
And Latin American judges would have been any fairer?
I’ve seen dozens of absolutely terrible decisions from Latin American judges in Latin America against non-Latin fighters.
Compubox stats for amateur fights. Like Harold Lederman would say, effective punching and defense, ring generalship, there are no qualifications to be a boxing judge. It shows. A re match is in order and would pay the ladies.
Two of the judges were from the USA and one was from Italy. Nice try though
WRONG. Italy, Canada & US. PAY ATTENTION.
Serrano has a head made of stone!
Taylor has a heart made of steal!
steel
What a fight! Taylor edged it, fair enough. But there must be a return.
Damn I missed it
You must’ve been be smoking crack through the fight if you think Taylor won! She won 2 rounds at best and I’m being generous.
I had it 95all. I considered giving 10-8 to Serrano in the 5th but didn’t. Had that been 10-8, I’d have had it to Serrano. Serrano seemed out of gas and lost the last three rounds to get Taylor the draw.
Great fight though. It certainly got interesting after a couple of feeling out rounds.
You have to hit the other person, Katie won the first 3 rounds and the last 3 correct, 6 rounds to 4. Forget the idiot commentator judge it truthfully yourself
did you watch the fight? theres NO way in hell she won more than 3 rounds and those were swing rds
I thought Taylor won, I thought she won 7-10 and earlier rounds. Amanda was swinging wildly form 7-9, just as the announcing team said. close fight
All women swing wildly what’s new?
swinging wildly? did you watch the damn fight? she beat her ass from bell to bell wtf
Second time they rob Serrano from a victory. She was robbed right in her hometown. It seems like she needs to take the head off of her opponent to get the win.
Serrano lost the fight, period. Its true she had a great 5th round and land the hardest punches, but there weren’t a lot beyond that round, Taylor in the other hand landed a lots of punches from the 6th on and his conditions were much better. This fights reminded me the one of Alexis Arguello vs Ernesto “ñato” Marcel, where Alexis had a great round, I think was the 10th, but was outclassed by the great skills of Marcel
hey you do realize Serrano outpunched her by a large margin dont you? Taylor in no way was even close to winning this fight this robbery ruined the biggest female fight in boxing history great job idiot Hearns your british trash
Your statement says everything no clue about boxing, go back to your hole muppet
Don’t get mad Fuckhead by the way get fucked.!
Taylor won the judges got it right
Serrano won 6 to 4, she made the fight so she took all of the close rounds and you could make a point for a 2 point round for her as she battered Taylor from post to post…..
Many will disagree. I agree with the decision. Yes Serrano had the better moments and yes she hurt Taylor real bad in round 5 where Taylor never seemed to hurt Serrano at all. However boxing matches are scored round by round and I feel Taylor won more rounds then Serrano. I think a fair assessment maybe that Taylor won the boxing match but Serrano got the better of the fight. Remember there were no knockdowns and even if one were to score round 5 10 – 8 Serrano…it is still only one round. I believe people may feel Serrano won because she had the more memorable moments…but that is not how boxing is scored.If this were a street fight I can see someone saying Serrano won…but not in a round by round 10 point must system imo.
Wish I would seen this before I posted. I agree 100%. Not sure if people know what a robbery is anymore. Bradley/Pacquiao 1 was a robbery. This wasn’t that at all.
Rematch or trilogy please
Why do people holler robbery when a fight is close???? A close can be seen either way. I personally thought Katey won the first 3 rounds , Amanda won the middle rounds and Katey won 7-10, with 7 & 10 being a swing rounds. Serrano won her rounds BIGGER, but that doesn’t matter on the score cards. 10-9 is 10-9 regardless.
Spot on
Joe-basic unbiased American dude thought that Taylor eked it out. I agree with whomever called for a trilogy. This was some good shit. I’d watch more. DAZN thinks Ima pay-per-view for more though, they can’t eat a bag of dicks. That has to stop. Lol, I will watch next week. Hating myself though…
No clue how Taylor was still standing in the 5th round!
Robbery of the Year!!!
Serrano easily beat her ass!!!!!
The fight was close. Clearly Amanda is a much heavier puncher. I’d love to see them run it back but I’m not sure Katie wants another dose. Big respect if she does! Great fight!
And there you got it…Katie won & Serrano will be back too…rematch before Xmas
I missed it. Was it a good fight?
Fantastic fight and credit to both fighters…absolute warriors!
Good decision,I think 96-93 was about right.
Katie took the first 2/3 rounds on boxing, quick in and out accurate flurries and Amanda took the middle rounds when Katie got drawn into a brawl.
Katie then went back to her boxing and made it look relatively easy in the latter rounds as Serrano was tiring.
Amazing night,amazing crowd and I hope they do do it again… I’d def be up for the trilogy!
It was close but, I felt Serrano deserved it more.
the biggest robbery in boxing not only this year but in this decade Serrano dominated this fight ffrom bell to bell pressing the action she landed clearly the cleaner more effective blows she also was way more active in punch volume had Taylor almost KOd in rd 5 and rocked her in rds 3,5,6, and 7 busted up her face looked more fresh at the end as oppose to Taylor who looked defeated until they announced she was the winner and looked suprised clearly the biggest fight in womens boings history was a disaster congrats to Hearns for stealing it and trashing the sport oh and for ALL the Puerto Ricans that didnt show in support of Serrano in her hometown you to failed her now way in hell should there have been that many irish or english supporters in MSG
Robbery. Amanda won that fight. She was the aggressor the entire fight and hurt Taylor.
Serrano did not do much after round 6 probably a draw was the correct outcome
Excellent fight. Taylor adjusted well but the fight could have gone either way. It was a world class event and I was quite surprised. Props to both pugilists!!