By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a grudge super featherweight unification clash, WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez had no answer for Stevenson’s skills and movement. Stevenson scored a flash knockdown in round six. Valdez had some success with straight right hands, but not enough to win many rounds. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

Valdez feinted and unloaded a body shot as Stevenson countered with a big right to begin the fight. Stevenson popped the jab and was active in the opening round as Valdez mostly feinted and worked his way inside staying close. The hand speed was evident for Stevenson in round two as Valdez was on the receiving end of Shakur’s combinations, shortly after Valdez pressured and connected with solid body shots. Valdez kept up with Shakur in the third round, backing Stevenson timing with the straight right and connecting to the body as Valdez was on the hunt lurking. In the fourth round, Valdez cornered Stevenson momentarily, but Shakur kept the fast pace letting his hands go, Shakur complained to referee Kenny Bayless about Valdez holding on the clinch.

The pressure continued from Valdez as he kept connecting with the right hand and roughing up Stevenson to the corner, but Shakur’s hands were too fast as he continued to paint and tally up points with combinations. At the halfway point in the sixth, Valdez rushed out of the corner as Stevenson countered scoring the first knockdown of the fight. Staying close in the seventh, Valdez kept the pressure and backed Stevenson to the ropes timing with the right hand. Valdez continued to stay close shooting the right, but Shakur’s hand speed was too much.

Attacking the body to start the ninth, Valdez stayed close as Stevenson boxed away. Coming out aggressive in round ten, Valdez sensed the urgency, letting his hands go to start the round as the right was consistent for Valdez. Chasing late in the fight, time was running out for Valdez as Stevenson kept boxing, later in the round referee Kenny Bayless warned Stevenson for stiff arming with the right. The twelfth and final round, Valdez went straight at the flashy and elusive Stevenson as Shakur kept his distance, Valdez fought on while Shakur was conservative watching the clock and running away with the victory.

Official attendance was 10,102.