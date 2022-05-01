By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
In a grudge super featherweight unification clash, WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez had no answer for Stevenson’s skills and movement. Stevenson scored a flash knockdown in round six. Valdez had some success with straight right hands, but not enough to win many rounds. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.
Valdez feinted and unloaded a body shot as Stevenson countered with a big right to begin the fight. Stevenson popped the jab and was active in the opening round as Valdez mostly feinted and worked his way inside staying close. The hand speed was evident for Stevenson in round two as Valdez was on the receiving end of Shakur’s combinations, shortly after Valdez pressured and connected with solid body shots. Valdez kept up with Shakur in the third round, backing Stevenson timing with the straight right and connecting to the body as Valdez was on the hunt lurking. In the fourth round, Valdez cornered Stevenson momentarily, but Shakur kept the fast pace letting his hands go, Shakur complained to referee Kenny Bayless about Valdez holding on the clinch.
The pressure continued from Valdez as he kept connecting with the right hand and roughing up Stevenson to the corner, but Shakur’s hands were too fast as he continued to paint and tally up points with combinations. At the halfway point in the sixth, Valdez rushed out of the corner as Stevenson countered scoring the first knockdown of the fight. Staying close in the seventh, Valdez kept the pressure and backed Stevenson to the ropes timing with the right hand. Valdez continued to stay close shooting the right, but Shakur’s hand speed was too much.
Attacking the body to start the ninth, Valdez stayed close as Stevenson boxed away. Coming out aggressive in round ten, Valdez sensed the urgency, letting his hands go to start the round as the right was consistent for Valdez. Chasing late in the fight, time was running out for Valdez as Stevenson kept boxing, later in the round referee Kenny Bayless warned Stevenson for stiff arming with the right. The twelfth and final round, Valdez went straight at the flashy and elusive Stevenson as Shakur kept his distance, Valdez fought on while Shakur was conservative watching the clock and running away with the victory.
Official attendance was 10,102.
It was boring if you ask me.
Went about as expected
I can’t wait to hear the excuses after this one.
Shakur made it look easy. he also showed that he has a chin. Valdez couldn’t hurt him.
“but ShAkur iS boRiNG derp derp derp”
Shakur stood in front of Valdez and beat him in every way imaginable.
And made it look pretty easy. Based on this fight alone, a lot of us know what’s ahead for Shakur when it comes to these “critics”. Nothing this man does will ever be good enough because he’s making it look too easy. Beat the “guy” that the “critics” say you’re “afraid of” just for those same “critics” to make excuses as to why their pick lost. We’ve seen this story before.
But he is boring. Like Haney.
Not true. Give the man his due.
I told everybody yesterday, Valdez hes a tough mexican warrior but Shakur hes too fast exellent jab always keep Valdez in the distance.Easy work UD.
That tough Mexican warrior crap is getting kind of tired. It is like saying black boxers aren’t tough.
Say it again for the folks in the cheap seats
And the young kid keeps smiling…unified champion & gets better every fight as if he sees things before the happen throughout his fight
Well I’m gona congratulate shskur he won clearly but I just have two complaints:
1 he is too big for valdes he had at least 15 lbs advantage
2 i don’t think this victory put him in the 10 pounders of the world
Very agly style but effective though
He should fight at 135 or 140 lbs
No excuses.
Give credit where credit is due
Brilliant performance from Shakur, shadowed by his illegal action to be holding Valdez with his hand despite being warned by the referee several times and also his lacks of respect toward his opponent and the public that paid to see a fight not a guy running and clowning the last 20 seconds of the fight.
Shakur proved tonight to be an excellent fighter, but needs to be more serious and decent when fighting if he wants to reach the great level
Shakur whoop Valdez clear and simple.
No surprise here, both good champions but Shakur the most talented, no surprise here, what’s next?
Valdez put in a valiant effort while upholding the Mexican and Mexican-American tradition of boxing machismo, pressure and solid work. However, Valdez encountered a young cat Stevenson who is complicated, while following the traditions of measured “hit/not get hit.” I was very surprised/impressed to see how Valdez doubled-tripled those short right hands, but Stevenson made adjustments to minimize the impact of those short right hands – I do not believe Stevenson and his camp expected that type of punch sequence from Valdez. During the early stages, Valdez displayed nice head movements to apply pressure, but he was unable to make any solid connections on Stevenson.
Further, Stevenson’s straight left to Valdez’s body was even making my stomach hurt. There were calculated times in which Stevenson went on the inside to display his inside fighting, to catch Valdez not protecting himself at all times; and to show his underestimated physical strength. However, I was not a big fan of Stevenson pawing that right jab because he should have kept snapping off that jab. In addition, I was not a big fan of Stevenson taking off during the 12th round because I believe Stevenson could have stopped Valdez (TKO) by shooting those straight lefts to Valdez’s stomach, combined with a few right hooks.
Other than the 12th round, I really did not see Stevenson do any running in this fight. Stevenson knew when to get in the pocket; he knew when to slightly step out of range; and he knew when to provide a lateral movement for setting up his offense and to offset Valdez’s attempted aggression (bull vs. matador). Valiant effort by Valdez, but Stevenson was scoring while maintaining a tradition of offensive/defensive rhythm, creativity and being a “thinking man’s fighter.” Of course, there are going to be fights in which the “go to war” types will win.
Thank goodness we have a variety of boxing styles to keep boxing ticking in the hearts of fans.
Oh dear look at all the angry mexicans down-thumbing pro shakur comments. I expect some racist remarks directed towards blacks within the next 24 hours. Don’t be a sore loser, your man got beat fair and square & exposed. Water is wet.