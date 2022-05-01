“I told ya’ll what I was going to do,” said unified WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson after his win over Oscar Valdez Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I said I’m gonna beat Valdez, Canelo and Eddy Reynoso, so that was my gameplan, beat the whole team and I feel good about it. Much respect to them, but that was my gameplan.
“I want to collect all the belts at 130 and become undisputed. I deserve to be a superstar, so that’s what I gotta do.”
He wish he could beat canelo shakur thinks everything is defensive and jab if they were proporcional same weight canelo whoop his ass
Shskur don’t know most of the time size dominate technique
Like he did to valdez tonite shakur looks like welter right next to shakur
But he think because Floyd beat newcomer canelo by majority decision he could do it too
What a fightShakur did everything he said he was going to do , he is only getting better
And if floy would move to 175 lbs to fight canelo he would be destroyed but floyd goal would be just running around and neutralize the fight cause he is not a boxer
One more unflavored victory for shakur
Congratulations
Shakur whoop Valdez clear and simple.
Great Win for Shakur. I don’t see anyone beating him at 130
Did someone in the comments actually think Shakur said he actually physically beat Canelo?! That is NOT at all what he was saying. He was saying he beat the whole team behind Valdez, because they all trained him. Canelo is fighting what, 40 pounds north? Yeah, they are not even in the same weight class. However, even with the help of Canelo, Valdez pretty much had nothing here. Valdez fought a brave fight, but he just did not have the tools. Shakur may not have serious KO power, but he did not just run from Valdez either. One look at the face of Valdez after the fight proved that. This was a good fight, both men gave all they had, and one came out on top, by a sizable margin. This was a good scrap, one that showed Shakur has more to offer than I expected. But in the end, both fighters deserve their due.
Shakur just on another level….Valdez could not get past the jab….Shakur won but needs to stay focused in the ring…to much playing during the fight…. remember you don’t play boxing….good win though…..