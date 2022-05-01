“I told ya’ll what I was going to do,” said unified WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson after his win over Oscar Valdez Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I said I’m gonna beat Valdez, Canelo and Eddy Reynoso, so that was my gameplan, beat the whole team and I feel good about it. Much respect to them, but that was my gameplan.

“I want to collect all the belts at 130 and become undisputed. I deserve to be a superstar, so that’s what I gotta do.”