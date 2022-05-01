Shakur Stevenson Post Fight Presser By Miguel Maravilla Shakur Stevenson’s post-fight press conference ended abruptly when the champ dashed from the stage to rescue his mother from a brawl erupting just outside the press room. _ GIANT Stevenson-Valdez photo gallery Shakur: I beat Valdez, Canelo, and Reynoso

Top Boxing News

