Former cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-2, 20 KOs) rebounded from two consecutive world title fight losses to defeat Francisco Rivas Ruiz (16-4, 5 KOs) by fourth round KO on Saturday night at the Hala Sportowa in Walcz, Poland. Glowacki dropped Ruiz in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round four.
