Glowacki crushes Ruiz in four Former cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-2, 20 KOs) rebounded from two consecutive world title fight losses to defeat Francisco Rivas Ruiz (16-4, 5 KOs) by fourth round KO on Saturday night at the Hala Sportowa in Walcz, Poland. Glowacki dropped Ruiz in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round four. Results from Las Vegas Pedroza beats Sosa in Panama

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

