By Héctor Villarreal

In a clash of undefeated super bantamweight prospects, Panamanian Rafael “El General” Pedroza (13-0, 11 KOs) dethroned Argentine Hector Andres “La Maquinita” Sosa (13-1, 8 KOs) as WBC Silver Latin American Champion on Friday night, in the main event of the international boxing card presented by Sampson Boxing and Best Box at Hotel El Panama in Panama City.

Sosa suffered a serious cut to his right eyelid and Pedroza finished 10 rounds of intense action with severe swelling on his right cheekbone. Two judges scored the fight 97-93 and the other one voted 98-92, all 3 in favor of the local Pedroza who won by unanimous decision.

Local left-handed super lightweight Alexander Duran (21-0. 7 KOs) remains unbeaten by outpointing Ecuadorian Edwin Bennett (15-3, 7 KOs). All 3 judges scored the fight 80-72.

Super flyweight Ronal Batista (14-2, 8 KOs) from Chiriqui. Panama, won a lopsided unanimous decision (80-72, 78-74 x 2) over previously undefeated Mexican Ramses Perez (8-1, 2 KOs). Perez was trained and helped in his corner by Hall of Famer Ignacio Beristain, as well as was bantamweight Luis Robles Pacheco (14-2. 4 KOs), also Mexican, who lost by split decision to local Edgar Valencia (15-5-1, 3 KOs).

Super lightweight Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas (15-3-1, 11 KOs) stopped Fernando De La Rosa (5-3-1, 3 KOs) by KO in round 1. Welterweight Alcibiades Ballesteros (1-1-1, 0 KOs) scored a UD (39-36 x3) over Ricardo “Giganton” Rodriguez (1-7-1, 0 KOs)