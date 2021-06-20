June 19, 2021
WBO women’s super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Erica Farias (26-5, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.

Former WBO 122lb champion Isaac Dogboe (22-2, 15 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Adam “Blue Nose” Lopez (15-3, 6 KOs) in a featherweight bout. Lopez rallied late, but it was Dogboe winning 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.

2016 Olympian KO artist Lindolfo Delgado (12-0, 11 KOs) went the distance for the first time, winning an eight round unanimous decision over Salvador Briceno (17-7, 11 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Lightweight Eric Puente (6-0, 0 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to take a six round unanimous decision against Jose Antonio Meza (7-6, 2 KOs). Scores were 57-56, 58-55, 58-55.

In a battle of unbeaten junior welterweights, Omar Rosario (4-0, 2 KOs) stopped JJ Mariano (3-1, 2 KOs) in round four. Mariano down several times. Time was :47.

