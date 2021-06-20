MMA legend Anderson Silva (2-1, 1 KO) scored an eight round split decision over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Saturday night at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Silva simply outworked Junior all night. Scores were 77-75 Chavez, 77-75, 77-75 Silva.

In the rubber match of their trilogy, middleweight Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (28-8-3, 16 KOs) beat Omar “Businessman” Chavez (38-6-1, 25 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Alvarez took the fight to Chavez, who bled profusely from a cut caused by a head clash. Scores were 80-73, 79-73, 80-72.

Other Results:

Damian Sosa W10/split Abel Mina (NABF super welterweight title)

Jorge Luis Melendez W8 Kevin Torres (super lightweight)