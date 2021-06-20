Harold ‘The King’ Calderon remains undefeated and adds another knockout to his record (25-0, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Double Tree Hotel and Conference Center at Miami Airport. From the opening bell, Harold started working the body of Ramal Amanov (16-3, 5KOs), who stepped in as a last-minute replacement.

In the first round, Harold immediately started working the body with a thudding effect. In the second round, it was obvious that Ramal was just trying to survive. On the third round, Harold continued to pounce the body, which opened a few powerful left hooks which dazed Ramal.

The end came in the fourth. Ramal corner waived the fight, and it was over before it started. Harold remains hopeful that his next fight is a world title and praised his family and friends in attendance for their support.

In the co-feature, Melissa Oddessa Parker defeated the veteran Calista Silgado in an all-out war and walks away with a unanimous decision and with the IBO bantamweight world title. Melissa made history tonight by becoming the first female fighter from Signature Punch Boxing to become a world champion.

On another Signature Punch Boxing historic moment, Featherweight Jayvon Garnett (10-0, 5 KOs) becomes the IBO-USBO featherweight champion by defeating the tough Jose Argel (9-1, 2KOs) via a Unanimous Decision. All three judge’s scorecards were in favor of Jayvon Garnett, with 98-91 and twice 97-92.

Early in the fight, Jayvon delivered a fast power-punching display, eventually breaking down Argel. As Argel seemed to get his second wind, Jayvon landed a series of uppercuts which knocked down Argel seconds before the third round. As the fight continues, Jayvon dominated the rest of the fight and letting the judges decided the outcome of the fight.

Featherweight Kingdamon Antoine adds another victory (11-0, 8KOs) to his record by defeating Julio Buitrago via a unanimous decision.

Cruiserweight Gaspard Pierre, (3-0, 1KOs) gets the first knockout of his career over Turner Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Both Henry brothers, Bryce Henry, and Bobby Henry walk out with a first-round TKOs making their record (4-0, 3KOs).

Lightweight Jean Guerra Vargas (4-0, 1KOs), of Puerto Rico scores a first-round TKO on Maximillion Arredon.