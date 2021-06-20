WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Saturday night at the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The bantamweight main event saw local favorite Marvin Solano (24-6, 8 KOs) defeat countryman Harry Calero (6-13-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Solano was in control but Calero was extremely game. The official three judges were in agreement with the scores of 80-72 all in favor to Solano.

Rounding out the undercard:

Eyneris Gutierres SD Wilmer Blas

Cruz Perez UD William Cerrato

Fresly Ruiz UD Narciso Rodriguez

Bryan Jimenez TKO 2 Miguel Corea

Greyvin Mendoza TKO 1 Juan Lindo

David Mercado TKO 2 Sergio Mayorga