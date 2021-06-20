June 20, 2021
Boxing Results

Carrasco dropped but decisions Combi in Argentina

The 10 round lightweight main event Saturday night saw Juan Javier Carrasco (10-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decision countryman Daniel Alejandro Combi (8-4, 1 KO) in Argentina. Carrasco started out strong but was dropped by Combi in round 2. Carrasco was not deterred by the knockdown and fought aggressively the rest of the night even blooding the nose of Combi. The official scores were 98-91, 98-92, and 97-92 all in favor to Carrasco who won the vacant International Boxing Federation Latino lightweight title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Franco Maximiliano Ocampo TKO 2 Martin Ariel Ruiz 8 rounds super welterweights

Geronimo Manuel Vazquez UD Matias Ezequiel Herrera 6 rounds welterweights

Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz TKO 2 Marcos Oscar Alanis 6 rounds bantamweights

Marco Ezequiel Garcia Ovejero Winner DQ 3 Jorge Sebastian Cardozo 4 rounds super welterweights

Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

