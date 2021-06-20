Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) retained his title by twelve round unanimous decision over unheralded Juan Macías Montiel (22-5-2, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Charlo was in command, but Montiel walked through fire all night. Scores were 118-109, 119-109, 120-108.

IBF #2, WBA #3, WBO #13 lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion and WBC #7 rated Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs). Vargas suffered a bad cut from a head butt in the final 30 seconds and suffered a questionable knockdown right before the bell. Scores were 97-92, 99-90, 100-89.

Former world champion and WBO #6, WBC #9 super bantamweight Angelo Leo (21-1, 9 KOs) edged Aaron Alameda (25-2, 13 KOs) by unpopular majority decision. After a close fight, scores were 95-95, 96-94, an outrageous 98-92 for Leo.