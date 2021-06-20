Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) retained his title by twelve round unanimous decision over unheralded Juan Macías Montiel (22-5-2, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Charlo was in command, but Montiel walked through fire all night. Scores were 118-109, 119-109, 120-108.
IBF #2, WBA #3, WBO #13 lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion and WBC #7 rated Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs). Vargas suffered a bad cut from a head butt in the final 30 seconds and suffered a questionable knockdown right before the bell. Scores were 97-92, 99-90, 100-89.
Former world champion and WBO #6, WBC #9 super bantamweight Angelo Leo (21-1, 9 KOs) edged Aaron Alameda (25-2, 13 KOs) by unpopular majority decision. After a close fight, scores were 95-95, 96-94, an outrageous 98-92 for Leo.
Haven’t seen the fight yet, but based on the couple times I saw Montiel fight, I thought Charlo would have blasted him out early. Was surprised Charlo couldn’t take him out after seeing Munguia take him out so easily. Look forward to seeing the replay of this on YouTube.
Munguia ok’d him at 147, he’s definitely a better fighter with good stamina and a solid chin
Canelo beats Charlo easy maybe by KO
Montiel was effectively awkward, and may have been on something the way he walked through punches with that skinny non-muscular frame. He got rocked at least 4 times from my count and came right back. He hurt Charlo a couple of times to the body and snapped his head back a few times with punches from odd angles, and made Charlo dig deep in the championship rounds.. Charlo has a strong chin and will need it if he gets his wish in facing Canelo or GGG at 160.
Its this the same man (Jermal Charlo) some people said Canelo is scare to fight him!!! hahahahahahaha what a joke !!!!!
He (Charlo) not even beat s Jaime Munguia …Munguia he throw a lot more punches than Montiel!!!! now Charlo said he stay at 160 he wants Canelo at 160 what a joke he is !!!
When seeing fighters like Montiel, I stop and wonder if he like many boxers are diamonds in the rubble that never got polished by a good trainer. No one gave him a shot to make it to the end of the fight but he did. Great physical ability but lacking technique. Hard earn win for Charlo. Congrats!
Was it me or did Charlo show some weakness to his mid section. I saw his facial reactions every time he took a shot to his stomach area. Not so sure anymore if he cld hang with any elite168’s .. his statement of “160 is my weight class” is prob more accurate than we think.
I love the Charlo’s but this is why they don’t get big fights or the Canelo fight.