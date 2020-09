Results from Las Vegas 17-year-old welterweight Jahi Tucker won his professional debut with a first round TKO over Deandre Anderson (1-2, 0 KOs). Time was 2:56. 17-year-old welterweight Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston won his professional debut with a four round unanimous decision over Isaiah Varnell (3-3, 2 KOs). Scores were 40-36, 39-37, 39-37. Boxing back in Belgium

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.