WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Saturday night at the Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua.

In the 8 round featherweight main event hometown favorite Elisson Marquez (10-2, 7 KOs) unanimously decisioned countryman Edwin Tercero Rios (16-12-1, 4 KOs). It was a solid performance by Marquez who maintained a fast past of nonstop punishing punches on Rios consistently. Marquez entered the fight fresh off of an upset of then-unbeaten Mohamed Soumaoro of Canada this past February.

The 6 round bantamweight co-feature saw local favorite Ricardo Blandon (14-2, 8 KOs) defeat journeyman Alexander Taylor (20-30-2, 5 KOs). It was a good test for Blandon who dominated the durable upset specialist Taylor from beginning to end.

Rounding out the undercard:

Engel Gomez (7-0-1, 4 KO) draw Jose Mesa (3-1-1, 1 KO)

Yamile Acevedo(13-1-2, 7 KO) draw Moises Olivas (14-15-1, 6 KOs)

Santos Reyes (5-0, 2 KOs) UD Carlos Cruz (1-5, 1 KO)

Manuel Guzman (6-4, 3 KOs) TKO 3 Fredy Espinoza (4-2, 3 KOs)

Kestin Baltodano(5-0, 4 KOs) TKO 2 Alberto Carranza (2-13, 2 KOs)

The event was shown live on the Nica Boxing facebook page.