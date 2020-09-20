September 20, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Managua

WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Saturday night at the Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua.

In the 8 round featherweight main event hometown favorite Elisson Marquez (10-2, 7 KOs) unanimously decisioned countryman Edwin Tercero Rios (16-12-1, 4 KOs). It was a solid performance by Marquez who maintained a fast past of nonstop punishing punches on Rios consistently. Marquez entered the fight fresh off of an upset of then-unbeaten Mohamed Soumaoro of Canada this past February.

The 6 round bantamweight co-feature saw local favorite Ricardo Blandon (14-2, 8 KOs) defeat journeyman Alexander Taylor (20-30-2, 5 KOs). It was a good test for Blandon who dominated the durable upset specialist Taylor from beginning to end.

Rounding out the undercard:

Engel Gomez (7-0-1, 4 KO) draw Jose Mesa (3-1-1, 1 KO)

Yamile Acevedo(13-1-2, 7 KO) draw Moises Olivas (14-15-1, 6 KOs)

Santos Reyes (5-0, 2 KOs) UD Carlos Cruz (1-5, 1 KO)

Manuel Guzman (6-4, 3 KOs) TKO 3 Fredy Espinoza (4-2, 3 KOs)

Kestin Baltodano(5-0, 4 KOs) TKO 2 Alberto Carranza (2-13, 2 KOs)

The event was shown live on the Nica Boxing facebook page.

