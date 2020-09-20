September 19, 2020
Boots, King Tug victorious

In a bout upgraded from ten to twelve rounds as a WBC featherweight eliminator, WBC #2 rated Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1,9 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over previously unbeaten Cobia Breedy (15-1, 5 KOs). Nyambayar dropped Breedy in both rounds one and two, but then was forced to go the full twelve. Scores were 115-111 Breedy, 114-112, 114-113 Nyambayar.

Unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round KO over Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs). Southpaw Ennis dropped Abreu in round five. Then put him down twice in round six to end it. Time was 1:06. Abreu, who missed weight, forfeit 20% of his purse. It was the first time Abreu has been stopped.

  • Wooooow, Ennis!!

    Shame on Abreu, as a “professional fighter,” for grossly missing weight because Abreu had specific intent to gain a significant, dangerous weight advantage on fight night.

    As a deterrent measure, it’s too bad boxing authorities did not impose higher financial sanctions and/or some form of subsequent brief suspension on Abreu, but that’s wishful thinking in boxing circles. I had deep concerns after round one (1) because Abreu looked significantly LARGER than Ennis, and Abreu is known as a heavy handed fighter.

    An impressive win for Ennis. I see Ennis causing trouble at 147 IF he maintains a humble discipline inside/outside the ring. In future fights, I hope Ennis does not encounter another fighter who purposely and grossly misses weight for a significant weight advantage on fight night because the health related risk(s) may far exceed the prize money – boxing fairness (weight) was not present in this fight.

