In a bout upgraded from ten to twelve rounds as a WBC featherweight eliminator, WBC #2 rated Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1,9 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over previously unbeaten Cobia Breedy (15-1, 5 KOs). Nyambayar dropped Breedy in both rounds one and two, but then was forced to go the full twelve. Scores were 115-111 Breedy, 114-112, 114-113 Nyambayar.

Unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round KO over Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs). Southpaw Ennis dropped Abreu in round five. Then put him down twice in round six to end it. Time was 1:06. Abreu, who missed weight, forfeit 20% of his purse. It was the first time Abreu has been stopped.