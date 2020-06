Results from Las Vegas Unbeaten welterweight Giovani Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs) took a controversial ten round majority decision over former WBC lightweight world champion Antonio “Tony” DeMarco (33-9-1, 24 KOs). DeMarco‚Äôs pressure and workrate seemed to be enough to earn him a win, however, judges saw it 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 for Santillan, who was a 4:1 favorite. Unbeaten super middleweight Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (6-0, 4 KOs) swept past Isiah Jones (8-2, 3 KOs) over six 59-55, 60-54, 60-54. FBHOF 2020 induction rescheduled

