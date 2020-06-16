The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has announced a postponement of its 2020 Induction Weekend until June 18-20, 2021. The severity of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty resulting from it, caused FBHOF President and CEO Walter “Butch” Flansburg to make the decision.

“We waited as long as possible even attempting to reschedule in August before making this difficult final decision,” said Flansburg. “Our induction weekend features many events that require close proximity of boxing fans with inductees. The decision was made with our top priority being the health and safety of those who attend our events. At the same time, we do not want to take away the enjoyment and honor of those being inducted. The Hall strives to make your weekend memorable and be a family affair. We will keep you posted as to when hotel rooms, additional tickets, etc can be ordered. Until then please stay safe.”