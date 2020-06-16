June 16, 2020
Boxing News

Hatton: My money is on Fury to defeat AJ

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world light welterweight and welterweight champion Ricky Hatton is backing Tyson Fury to defeat Anthony Joshua when they clash for the unified heavyweight championship.

“It will be a very close fight. We are very fortunate to see Tyson at close quarters in my gym and I think he (Fury) is on a different level,” Hatton told Daily Mail. “I think with his boxing IQ, he can fight on the inside as he did in his last fight or he can box from a distance. He has got movement, the hand speed, the jab, the defense and I think his last fight showed he has got the talent.

“I think he has too much in his arsenal for AJ. Yes, AJ has the punching power to hurt him and knock him out but whether he gets him is another thing. If you are asking me where my money is going, I’d have to say Tyson Fury.”

WBC Talks: Boxing Fair Play

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>