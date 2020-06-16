By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world light welterweight and welterweight champion Ricky Hatton is backing Tyson Fury to defeat Anthony Joshua when they clash for the unified heavyweight championship.

“It will be a very close fight. We are very fortunate to see Tyson at close quarters in my gym and I think he (Fury) is on a different level,” Hatton told Daily Mail. “I think with his boxing IQ, he can fight on the inside as he did in his last fight or he can box from a distance. He has got movement, the hand speed, the jab, the defense and I think his last fight showed he has got the talent.

“I think he has too much in his arsenal for AJ. Yes, AJ has the punching power to hurt him and knock him out but whether he gets him is another thing. If you are asking me where my money is going, I’d have to say Tyson Fury.”