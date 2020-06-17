WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman held his traditional Tuesday meeting with the press, discussing the first shows to be held in Mexico City by Zanfer and which will take place at the TV Azteca studios.

Guillermo Brito from Zanfer Promotions said that the health protocol has been very extensive. Not only medical examinations, but also everyone who participates is quarantined in a hotel whose occupancy is 30% of its maximum capacity.

On the day of the weigh-in, only the boxer will go to the scale. On fight night day there will be a specialized group that will sanitize the entire area of ​​the ring and dressing rooms. They will also make quick tests of cameramen, commentators, promoters, producers, plus anyone else involved.

Guillermo congratulated the WBC, since the protocol it formulated is of the highest standards. He commented that this Saturday will be the first card. And on the 27th there will be another one with Miguel Berchelt on July 4.

The star of the show Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, who will fight 10 rounds at featherweight against Uriel López, commented that he is very happy to be able to make history.

He assured that he is very impressed by the entire health protocol that Zanfer has implemented, A situation that makes him feel safe and motivated.

Other boxers who will also see action are Carlos Ornelas who will fight 10 rounds against Edwin Palomares and Sergio Sánchez will face Gustavo Piña at eight rounds at featherweight.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman congratulated Zanfer, not only for returning boxing but also for complying with the guidelines of the protocol and making an extra effort to launch a great card. He assured that this situation is new for all, but that little by little the details will be refined.

Another important topic was the presentation of the Mexican Boxing League that will be activated throughout Mexico with the aim of promoting the sport through a national sports plan of state, regional qualifiers to thus reach a great national final.

Miguel Gutiérrez explained that the main objective is to support our youth so that sport is part of their lifestyle. As well as implementing sports development in our country involving private companies, government and society in general.

He commented that the participation of boxers in the categories: bantam, super bantam, feather, super feather, light, super light, welter, super welter and middle is projected giving an opportunity to a total of 144 fighters, who must have their winning record, with a minimum of 5 professional fights to six rounds.

As well as other the requirements of not having contested any National and International championships, having a maximum of 15 professional fights, having a license, an administrative medical exit permit and being medically fit for the competition.

Miguel commented that the league will last 8 months with 17 dates and was emphatic when saying that one of the purposes is also to position Mexican boxing as the best in quality and from here produce the future world champions.