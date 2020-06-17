June 17, 2020
Boxing News

Plania: Greer underestimated me

“This win is going to change my life,” said bantamweight Mike Plania after upsetting WBO #1 rated Joshua “Night Night” Greer Jr. on Tuesday night. “I think Greer underestimated me. He kept saying ‘Night Night,’ but tonight, it was ‘Magic’ time.

“I thought I could knock him out after the knockdown in the first round, but he was tough and adjusted his strategy. I took this fight on only three weeks’ notice, but I had faith in God that I could win. I wasn’t too tired in the end, but he made adjustments and I made mine.”

