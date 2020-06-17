SES Boxing returns on Saturday, July 18, with an open-air show on the floating stage at Elbauenpark in Magdeburg, Germany. No spectators will be allowed. Unbeaten world-rated heavyweight Agit Kabaye (19-0, 13 KOs) will headline vs. TBA. MDR will broadcast in Germany, with ESPN+ likely airing the event in the U.S.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.