By Mauricio Sulaimán

WBC President – Son of José Sulaimán

Top Rank, one of the world’s most powerful boxing companies, which is led by legendary Bob Arum, has restarted activity at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. After three months of total silence in our sport, there were two shows on Tuesday and Thursday, in which a total of 10 fights were held.

I was very pleased to see the medical-administrative protocol that was applied, both by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and by the promotor.

This protocol came into force to maximize the safety and care of all the participants in the evenings, which includes the tests by COVID-19, and its importance was categorically confirmed, since fighter Mikaela Mayer tested positive and was out of the card. But the most important thing was to see all the actions that were taken for the wellbeing of all.

In Mexico, the activity will begin next Saturday, June 20. Promociones Zanfer will present a boxing card behind closed doors at the facilities of La Casa del Boxeo, Televisión Azteca.

Zanfer has reached a high degree of professionalism and has worked hand in hand with a significant number of experts, applying the protocol to the letter.

The COVID-19 tests are being administered by the GD Technologies laboratory, under a strict security protocol. Also, this card demonstrated the importance of following these safety rules, as also the former world champion, Silvia Torres, tested positive for this coronavirus. She was immediately contacted by one of the medical directors of the WBC program, Dr. Pablo Orozco Obregón, who will be monitoring her evolution, since she is asymptomatic. Tests have already been scheduled for her family and the boxer will be in isolation.

Zanfer has scheduled three consecutive boxing shows, which have been endorsed by federal authorities, where it was confirmed that sporting events can be held without an audience.

Also, Promociones del Pueblo and Televisa have started activities and Ricardo Maldonado is ready to present boxing-related topics, with his monthly Telemundo series featuring Tutico Zabala.

There is great interest from international promoters in bringing boxing events to Mexico, which is motivating for the national industry.

We are working intensively on the support program for low-profile promoters, who do not have the support of television companies and sponsors. There are a significant number of promoters in Mexico, and we have already had video conference meetings.

PROGRAM ON THE ROAD

Nominations for Heroes of Humanity keep moving forward. The WBC, together with Scholas Ocurrentes and El Heraldo de México, experienced this week the call to recognize all the people who have given their everything to help others.

There are many stories, we invite you to nominate those who have shown courage and humanism, including risking their own lives. We await your message at: cinturondecampeon@elheraldodemexico.com

For more information see: https://wbcboxing.com/se-buscan-heroes-por-covid-19-el-premio-un-cinturon-mazahua-otomi/

On the same theme, the song México Cuenta Conmigo, created by José Cantoral, continues to be the inspiration for thousands of people. This week we received countless messages from migrants who are in the United States, in which he expressed his joy to see the best athletes in the history of our country, united, by this letter that inspires and encourages us in the most difficult moments. You can’t miss it, here you can find it:

I accept any questions or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com.