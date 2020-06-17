Looks like heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) will headline a July 9 ESPN card. “Big Baby” hasn’t fought since 2018 against Bogdan Dinu. He was slated to challenge Anthony Joshua last year, but failed multiple drug tests and was subsequently replaced by Andy Ruiz.
—–
The camp of Oleksandr Usyk say they’ll force Anthony Joshua to do his mandatory against Usyk before facing Tyson Fury or get him stripped. “Either Joshua fights Usyk first or fights Fury without the WBO belt,” Usyk’s co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.
—–
Saturday’s ESPN card featuring WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete will go on even if the Mexico City Commission cannot sanction the event since Mexico’s Federal Commission is onboard. The event is following strict protocols and will have no spectators.
Boxing Buzz
Looks like heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) will headline a July 9 ESPN card. “Big Baby” hasn’t fought since 2018 against Bogdan Dinu. He was slated to challenge Anthony Joshua last year, but failed multiple drug tests and was subsequently replaced by Andy Ruiz.
I would not mind seeing AJ fight Usyk. However, I still think Usyk should have a tune-up fight to get accustomed to the bigger punchers. Usyk has a habit of pushing his punches in the later rounds of a fight rather than properly setting down on his power. Yes, it’s a high work rate, but is it really enough to fend off a bigger man who can throw harder punches than a cruiserweight? I am concerned that tactic will not work against a true heavyweight that can take a punch and throw counters with some density behind the punches. Yes, I could be wrong, but I am also being honest.
As for Miller, I wonder if he learned his lesson of not doping and cutting back on food placed on the dinner plate? Miller is a big man, but he also pushes his punches and seems to slow as the fight progresses. This is not a good tactic against Fury, AJ, and even Wilder.
I agree with your analysis and with the fact that Usyk needs a tune-up fight before facing the current HW champion of the world. But we already know that AJ struggle’s with fast and technically sound fighters and in this genre Usyk is the best ever and a two times Olympic gold medalist. If Usyk gets a good tune-up fight before facing AJ my bet would be on Usyk in a 55/45% fight. Bye