Looks like heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) will headline a July 9 ESPN card. “Big Baby” hasn’t fought since 2018 against Bogdan Dinu. He was slated to challenge Anthony Joshua last year, but failed multiple drug tests and was subsequently replaced by Andy Ruiz.

—–

The camp of Oleksandr Usyk say they’ll force Anthony Joshua to do his mandatory against Usyk before facing Tyson Fury or get him stripped. “Either Joshua fights Usyk first or fights Fury without the WBO belt,” Usyk’s co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

—–

Saturday’s ESPN card featuring WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete will go on even if the Mexico City Commission cannot sanction the event since Mexico’s Federal Commission is onboard. The event is following strict protocols and will have no spectators.