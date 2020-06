Weights from Las Vegas

Jose Pedraza 140.4 vs. Mikkel LesPierre 141

Adrian Servin 118 vs. Robert Rodriguez 120.3

Victor Rodriguez 140.2 vs. Justin Horsley 140.7

Frevian Gonzalez 129.4 vs. Jose Martinez 127.8

David Kaminsky 164.3 vs. Clay Collard 163.6

Gabriel Flores Jr 132.4 vs. Josec Ruiz 132.4 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Boxing Buzz

