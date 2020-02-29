In a rematch, undefeated super lightweight Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (12-0, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Sanjarbek “War” Rakhmanov (12-3-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Hunter dropped Rakhmanov in round three, but injured his right hand in round seven. Scores were 97-92, 98-91, 98-91. Hunter and Rakhmanov previously met 12 months ago with Hunter winning a narrow-split decision.

2016 Olympian and undefeated super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Nick DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs). Scores were 100-90 3x.

Super middleweight Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) scored a ten round upset over Kevin Newman II (11-2-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 96-94 3x.