“Hello my people, my Bomb Squad. All my loved ones around the world. Just wanted to let you know I am here. Your king is here. And we ain’t going nowhere. For the war has just begun…

“I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. Can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will NEVER give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death. If anyone don’t understand that…don’t understand what it is to go to war…don’t understand what it is to fight…

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1233617858464079872