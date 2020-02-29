“Hello my people, my Bomb Squad. All my loved ones around the world. Just wanted to let you know I am here. Your king is here. And we ain’t going nowhere. For the war has just begun…
“I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. Can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will NEVER give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death. If anyone don’t understand that…don’t understand what it is to go to war…don’t understand what it is to fight…
“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”
Not sure why all the hate for the kid. Not sure what ya’ll expect him to say. He gave everything he had and came up short. What fighter doesnt have excuses to save ego. Part and parcel for an athlete. I think the problem lies with an inexperienced team. To have them parrot his words of death in the ring is the problem. Back to basics young man. Back to fundamentals.
Dave, you bring up some great points. Nobody is a perfect as a human and we all screw up in life. In all fairness, yes Dave, most fighters feed off their ego to keep their confidence alive. Wilder is no different. One loss on Wilder’s record is not the end of his career unless he sees it as a brick barrier. I think Wilder will re-group to some extent and take some bigger risks. Why not? It’s more money in the bank!
When you start bragging about being the baddest man on the planet and have your mouth open so big that a baseball would easily fit in there….Well…Remember this…No matter how good you are, there’s always someone better….He’s not a King, he’s a cocky excuse for a human. He’ll have trouble with every one he fights now because he’s been EXPOSED.
@Dave Spinagle, If he was a real champion I dont think he would say his “suit was heavy, he hurt his leg and had other personal issues… BUT NO EXCUSES”. That in and of itself is contradicting himself right from the start. I’ve seen much better skilled, humble fighters just simply say” this wasn’t my night”. I think thats the issue EVERYONE has with Wilder at this point. When you say a 45 lb. Costume defeated you instead of admitting a 273 lb. Man did.. That is a pride, a poor excuse and a joke.. All in one.
LOL I’m with you Dave! I’m a firefighter and my bunker gear on air is 65 pounds. I have people depending on me to drag them out of burning buildings, not including my firefighter brothers is they go down, which most of them are around 300lbs with their gear on. Where would everyone be if my legs were gone or I was physically gone when they needed me! Will never happen! Man up and take your loss like a man!!!
I respect every fighter but I can’t get behind Wilder no longer with too many excuses!
I am not Anthony Josuha’s biggest fan but I do respect the way he conducted himself after the Anthony Ruiz Junior loss. He kept a low profile developed his game plan and regained this titles. Deontay should take a leaf out of his book. Blaming his corner, blaming his suit and now this nonsense. His story was initially a “feel good’ story the dutiful father that made good for all the right reasons that sheen has almost gone now.
He looks sedated here. Maybe the crown was too heavy on his head and it’s affected him?
Seriously , it was probably the most embarrassing excuse ever. And the worst thing was that it wasn’t made directly after the fight when fighters sometimes say silly things
The rematch is nothing more then a cash grab at the end of his career for Wilder.
Judging by your comments, sounds like most of you have zero clues what it takes to be at that level. He had strict orders for his corner to never throw in the towel, the sign of a real fighter…
His corners has a STRICT code of ethics, meaning to PROTECT their fighter!! If Deontay died in the ring, and it was a situation where the towel should have been tossed, his family would sue the sh*t out of his corner for bot doing their JOB of protecting their fighter. If his corner refused, Bayless would have jumped in anyways!
The one thing all the complaining and disparaging words cannot take from Wilder. And yes, it is cringe worthy listening to his excuses. But the one thing that cannot be taught. The one thing, although much more talented, that Jaushua does not possess, is an undying fighting heart. When the talent fails. When the body is weak. And when that eraser of a right hand does not land. It is only his heart and will that kept him in there. If you cant respect that, you might wanna turn your attention to tennis.
That all sounds lovely and very noble, but it is also how you get brain damage and/or die, which is very sad to see. I don’t want that to happen to fighters, not only for their sake but I don’t want to be a part of it myself, being complicit in it. His corner were protecting him.
He should’ve lost twice to Fury as it is. I don’t see the third time being a charm.
Wilders will be champ again. But he has to catch Joshua before Fury does. 😀
“I am a King” “your king” We wus kangs Typical. Delusional self-centered fool.. You got exposed by a much better boxer and man. You will never win against Fury. He took your soul in that fight..
Wilder “Rickardo Maryoga” is deluded. He has no talent- only power & a boxer like that was lucky to be champion. He needs to improve on boxing skills but he is already 34 years old and reflexes are slowing down at that age. Just having heart & bullying his corner Men not to throw in towels may be suicidal.
I wouldn’t say “lucky to be champion” when said champion had ten title defenses.
Wilder shouldn’t have said nothing about why he lost the fight. His excuses just took away the decency of admitting he lost to a better man and also the admiration and respect for his never quit attitude. What a difference could have been if he had said, for instance “Giving my best I lost to a better man tonight” and then, later, as is happening now, the words he is just saying. When Tommy Hearn lost to Hagler, he broke his best hand at the beginning of the fight, and later in the dressing room he begged Emanuel Steward to keep silent about it, giving as a reason that he didn’t want to take nothing away of the great night Hagler was having. Trying Wilder to justify his loss with those excuses is pathetic and disrespectful. I guess Hearn is a real great of the game, Wilder nor even close.
The first thing to go when a fighter ages is his legs, Wilder is getting older and his legs have always been so to say gone to start off with.
His ignorance and disrespect to fallen fighters before him rubbed me the wrong day. In light of The traffic in ring death of Patrick Day for him to continuously say ” I want a body on my record” that’s irresponsible and unacceptable. Everyone loves a puncher even I but he needed to be brought back to reality. He needed a humble pie ass whooping like the one he was served to help him reanalyze himself as a human being. Being one foot in one foot out doesn’t cut it don’t go saying I don’t want to make excuses but immediately make all these absurd embarrassing excuses of why you were clearly exposed and trashed. Drops the mic…………
Wish the best for your soon comeback, man. Winning or defeating is just nothing. Fight high and pride like a warrior as you always do. God bless you and your family.
Nobody will agree I know, but it was a dirty fight from Fury’s side using his height and huge weight advantage and turning the fight into a wrestling match wherever he could, leaning and head locking and more holding and leaning knowing this tactic would tire Wilder and his skinny legs out.
i thought i was the only one who saw all of the illegal tactics used by fury, however there are things wilder could have done to keep fury honest, like hit him in his cup when he dropped his weight on him, he could have also lead with his head per( holyfield), he could have hit him with a liver shot (if he knew how) hit him on his hip and arms repeatedly (frazier), he could have also used alot of lateral movement,feinted,doubled jabbed and disguised his shots more, but all of that would mean he has a high boxing iQ and a good foundation of boxing history,his team poorly equipped him as a result they (boxing is a team sport although we refuse to acknowledge it) lost very badly on the night.
People are making an awful lot of Tyson leaning his weight on Wilder, talking like it’s illegal to use your weight to tire somebody out… but since when has that been illegal?
That’s just good ring generalship, but people are trying to make it out as something more sinister.
Chris, you make a good point. It did show good boxing IQ on Fury’s part. But you have to admit there were times where Fury looked like he was about to do a a guillotine choke or front headlock on Wilder. That erred too much on the side of wrestling and the ref barely called him on it.
I see some wrestling in boxing but that was a bit obvious and should have been called out.
Donald D, you saw correct in my opinion, any fair thinking boxing fan of the sweet science would have seen these illegal tactics. Fans should watch MMA, UFC, if they like that type of fight, but it does not belong in boxing.
mate you obviously dont know much about the art of boxing,its about using the ring ,feints,body movement,using your advantages and more importantly turning your defence into attack.WILDER WAS BEATEN BY A COMPLETE MASTER CRAFTSMAN OF BOXING IN FURY,plain and simple,and unless he learns the art of defence he will get beat again.Mike Tyson was invincible until he met and got beat by a fellow called Buster Douglas and the rest is history
This was not the art of boxing, it was the art of wrestling. “You cannot hit below the belt, hold, trip, kick, headbutt, wrestle, bite, spit on, or push your opponent.” These are not part of the art of boxing, these are against the rules.
Masters of their craft use every trick to their advantage. Marlon Starling leaned on skinny-legged Mark Breland in their first fight, which helped him win. No one criticized him for that, because that’s what old-school fighters have always done. As for wrestling, 50% of boxing involves wrestling in the clinches, so I’m not sure what sport you’ve been watching.
Yes, clinch work is important in boxing. But the front headlocks and near guillotine chokes on Wilder was a bit much and should have been called out by the ref.
Fury was doing that constantly. It was not accidental and of doubtful legality
With respect Henry, because I often agree with you… but you’re making Fury’s conduct in that fight sound a lot more dramatic than it was, in the negative sense.
You can hold. You can lean on a man. You can push. The only trip I remember was an unintentional one, and mainly because Wilder’s legs were all over the place. Biting and spitting? If that was happening it certainly didn’t affect the outcome. I don’t recall Tyson punching him in the privates the whole fight, nor kicking him, and Wilder was beat up by punches, not headbutts. At least that’s how it seemed to me. Just feels like you’ve pulled out every negative tactic and thrown it at the wall to see what sticks. Honestly, to me the overriding factor was that he just got beat up, plain and simple. I am a Fury fan, but I’m doing my best to look at this objectively. Regards.
Hi Chris, thanks, yes I enjoy your view and comments too always man. I did not say Tyson did all these things like biting or spitting, I was “quoting” actual rules of boxing and amongst them is that you cannot hold or wrestle or push your opponent., and the ref continually allowed Fury to do this. It’s at times like this I enjoy amateur boxing more where these rules of boxing are enforced better.
Gary, you are right Douglas beat Tyson. However, I think by that time rolled around, Tyson already beat himself in the ring before Douglas had all the glory. Tyson was rather bored with boxing at that time, had inferior trainers in his corner, did not train real hard, Don King ran him thru the mill, and he basically did it for money under a contract . The glory in the sport was on the downfall for Mike. Douglas’ fame went to his head and he ballooned up in weight (by his purse money/food) and was KO’d by Holyfield! Wow! What a story! How fame and fortunate settle in our lives and change our thinking. Let’s not forget that Wilder, Fury, etc. are all human as well and have weak points. Wilder is tasting his defeat now and life is flipping around in a wave. Fury’s father wants him out now!!!!! Fury’s father must know his son’s pitfalls/distractions in life as well as knowledge of health risks in the sport. By the way, in my opinion, not really sure Fury or Wilder in their primes could have banged with ole’ Mike Tyson in the mid-80’s. Fury and Wilder would have been too slow not to eat one of those big right hands! Tyson from the 1980’s was a machine with those right hooks.
Fury would have crushed Mike Tyson!!
Doubtful. M Tyson would have been hard to hit, and would have gone to the body early, taking the fight to the inside and end with a looping overhand or uppercut to the head. Fight over.
Douglas was not Koed by steroid
He quit by deciding not to get up
Henry,STFU..You sound as silly as Wilder sounds.
Why does he even bother with this tiresome drivel? Perhaps it is his way of building himself up. It is quite lame. Just get back to the gym and try to reset and learn some useful skills to supplement your natural power. Doing that and showing the results would be something impressive.
Have some respect guys. Wilder is our king.
Sounds a little delusional with all the king shit. Hope he doesnt get hurt.
Perspective….
Wilder has done Very Well
Look, all in all he has far outperformed his skill and ability.
He has made millions of dollars in a very tough sport. and Good for him.
Kudos to his Entire team for getting him to where he was last week. Nothing short of Very impressive work on their part. He has been matched perfectly, and even pulled out a handfull of ugly tough victories against better skilled mid-level fighters. And his trainers got him to a a point where he could beat a 40 or 50 yr old tough Ortiz.
He Has Done Very Well.
I know Wilder’s checkbook is much larger than mine will ever be.
Couldn’t have said it better Henry v. Dirty fight tactics and poor ref doesn’t Impress me. He is not good like you all think he won’t be around long and he’s not smart. He won’t fight Ortiz or even mention him why? Cuz he’ll lose get out boxed by a real boxer who’s way past his prime. Get off his nuts Fury ain’t shit
Better than Wilder. Better than slow Ortiz. Put down the pipe, buddy.
I’d like to see this 8 man heavyweight title tournament that could realistically happen and result in the clear cut best HW of this era and EXCITING fights. Joshua vs Fury Winner fight the Dubois vs Joyce and the Ortiz/Usyk vs Ruiz winner face the Wilder vs Klitschko winner. I think the HW king is returning to his thrown but it’ll be Klitschko not Wilder at the end of the day
Wish Mike Tyson from the 1980’s could be thrown in that tournament and really clean the house. All the current fighters including Fury would simply do two things against Mike Tyson; hold tight and pray! Nearly all the tall fighters who fought shorter Mike simply would hug him to death when he was close.
Tyson has his day . Then he lost to Douglas, Holyfield twice , Lewis, Danny Williams and Kevin McBride, Tyson was ferocious and scary looking but a lot of it was an illusion. He was good but Evander was better and proved it but most armchair fans are still delusional
Don’t get me wrong I was a huge Mike Tyson fan too much too soon just a young in mature kid that had it all he would’ve quit against fury you got a remember he only had a small window when he was good he would’ve had to fight him during that window
He needs a better PR presence in his team. If the third fight does happen I look forward to fury’s prefight promotion. He’ll have a heyday with wilders lame excuses. I wonder if the fight will be ppv given how poorly the second one is projected to have done plus the prospect of another fury victory all but guaranteed.
Hahaha wtf?? It’s impossible to read or watch that without cringing. What a loser!! You aren’t anyone’s “king” you egotistical prick. The third fight won’t be any different, you couldn’t beat Fury in 100 straight attempts.
Fury has won 17 out of 19 rds. Do we really need to see a third one?
Legal contracts were agreed on by both parties before the fight. Fury’s team had the option as well for a third fight. Guess we have to suck it up!
Wow, what a low IQ’d childish egotistical prick Wilder is. Anybody who is still a fan of his is just as much of a low life as he is. I hope he does rematch Fury straight away and would love to see him get knocked out again. Breland is better off elsewhere too, because he was a class boxer who was trying to corner a stupid moron who never learned or will ever learn how to fight. The trilogy is just stupid because Fury is 2-0 against windmill. We want to see Fury vs AJ and not this pointless rubber match where we know Fury is going to be the winner.
Imagine if Fury loses his focus and resorts back to poor personal tactics/habits that could jeopardize his elite status in the third fight? We do know Fury has had issues with drugs, depression, marriage issues, etc. A person never knows how one may crumble under pressure.
If it was back in the day Fury might not of survived the 13th round against Wallen,boxing was different when they went 15, it’s like little league now compared to mlb back in the day, completely different sport. And only one champ of both eras, big George foreman
The bomb squad is selling its stock in Wilder and starting to buy more of the Joshua stock.
The only thing I will say is he did not look right he did not look Stanis Lakes right from the beginning not using it as an excuse he got outgunned but it was not the same Wilder for sure
He looked fine the first two rounds after that he was a train wreck guessing it was the punch in the back of the head messed up his equilibrium
Remind me a lot of the Joshua Ruiz fight
Wilder looked half asleep the way he was rubbing his eyes before final instructions. No excuses, it’s the boxer’s responsibility to be prepared, it’s just strange, like Joshua also did not look right before Ruiz first fight.
King? King? What the fuck this man is smoking? King? You only thing king of your house you silly motha fucka.
He lost his mind.. Fury destroyed this guy both physically, mentally and spiritually. Most comprehensive beatdown in history
This is an Ego way out of control,absolute hype job.
Please take a break and works on boxing skills, champ. Fury may retire you for good this time around.
he says what he says, and that is okey by me. Certainly he should want a third fight this year with Fury as while Fury would get more money, Wilder would get quite a lot as well. Who knows how much more money he could make boxing someone else, who might actually beat him, if he can’t land that great punch, or stop him. I would rather see Fury against Joshua, and that is the match I think most would want to see. But there would be great interest in a third fight with Fury, to see if Fury beats him again, as badly, or somehow Wilder reverses the second fight. If he were to lose to Fury, I would hope at his age he decides to hang him up. Enjoy family and the money to support them.
Now its time to show your class, to get back from a defeat, thats the real champ. .lewis, holyfield, tyson, pacquio, etc. Sure you can with your power, but you need b plan and sometime use b plan before bombe. Adjusments. …better moving legs, better up per body and head moving, you are atletic so more rolling and moving on sides, and better defence, trowing punches wide open easy to hit on counters. Seek adjusments at former champ s and trainer.
Unless you learn how to box you will not rise anywhere Mr Wilder as the blue print has been shown to the world on how to beat you.
The time of American Heavy weights is well and truly over thank god.
There is no secret that I dont like this guy, because of all the crap that has come out of his mouth. Blaming his corner and now his costume, come on really????
These are the worst excuses a fighter can make, at least AJ made no excuses and was humble in defeat and said that he lost to the better man whilst this clown Wilder mocked AJ, Ruiz, Whyte and Fury. He ranted and raved about being the baddest man on the planet and that he is better than legends Ali, Holyfield and Tyson combined. What a load of nonsense!!! What happened to all his claims and bragging on fight night???
Even his fans are starting to get fed up with the crap he comes out with. He should do everyone a favour and just retire otherwise he could be in for a horrible and painful ending if he takes the rubber match.
History shows very few kings actually go to war…….
Yup Mark Breland is fired.
WTF is this king bullshit, I really liked wilder, but this ranting about being our king, sounds like trump
Rise again and getting knock out again…
Wow…in the past I defended Deontay and his right to brag and talk schit as a heavyweight who kept winning…but when you lose you CAN’T talk like this. He should have been humble, but instead he turns out to be just another mouthy punk who believed the hype. He’s gonna lose most of his supporters after his bitch comment.
our king hahaha most people are glad you lost it still it hasnt shut your big mouth maybe next time fury will shut it with a right n left
“KING” Fury really knocked some screws loose.
The King of Cans speaks…..
You are no king!! God is the only king! Your arrogance is going to get you hurt. Fury is going to beat you worse next time. You only have one weapon and nothing else when someone takes it away like Fury did. Everyone saw the look on your face after round one. You were scared! There was no more fight left in you!!! You have no skills and were beaten the first time. Just cash out and go away!
wilder look scared going in that fight
King no one has fought more salley lay me downs. also you manager has done a great job of placing you in fights with shop worn fighters. First real test bingo you get 2 L’s on record.
Wilder wasnt ready for the Fury he faced. Im a fan of Wilders, but dont pretend people believed Fury would fight like he did. He has never fought that way. Hes not an aggressive fighter so Im guessing Wilder never thought to train for this version (that nobody has ever seen. If Fury fought like this in the past I would have been a fan. The third fight should be great and Im looking forward to it.
His excuse that his 40 lb. costume…..which he chose to wear (and looked absolutely ridiculous btw)…. weakened his legs, set a new standard for excuses. A finely conditioned athlete was worn out by wearing the costume of his choice from the dressing room to the ring? Really? Was he wearing that thing around all day, strolling around town in it the day of the fight? Coming up with a sorry excuse like this, and then talking about it out loud in public is not a good look.