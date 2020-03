Weights from Hockessin, Delaware Hank Lundy 136.3 vs. Ezequiel Fernandez 135.5

Nicholas Hernandez 148.6 vs. Michael Crain 147.3

Dhafir Smith 195.5 vs. Greg Hackett 202.4

Maurice Horne 210.5 vs. Antwaun Taylor 207.2

Schmelle Baldwin 158 vs. Sarah Rueda 162.7

Shinard Bunch 146.5 vs. Ronnie Jordan 148.2

David Murray 174.6 vs, Austin Marcum 169.5

Kaywann Sistrunk 145 vs. Tahmir Smalls 146.5 Venue: Hockessin PAL Center, Hockessin, Delaware

Promoter: Dee Lee Promotions

Matchmaker: Nick Tiberi

Tickets: 609-868-4243 or 302-540-7203 Deontay Wilder Speaks Weights from Burbank, California

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.