Weights from Burbank, California Aram Amirkhanyan 148.8 vs. Keandre Gibson 146.4

Vlad Panin 147 vs. Moises Fuentes 145.2

Victor Rodriguez 138.4 vs. Oscar Mendoza 138

Steven Pichardo 159.4 vs. Rowdy Montgomery 158.2

Mathias Radcliffe 129.2 vs. Maximillion Arredon 129.4

Oleksiy Barker 153.6 vs. Donnis Reed 153

Jerry Bradford 146.4 vs. Nohelin Hernandez 147.8

Austin Gudino 141.4 vs. Osman Rivera 143

Eric Priest 160 vs. Henry Mendez 159.4 Venue: Burbank Marriott Events Center, Burbank, California

