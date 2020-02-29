Garcia, Vargas, Yafai, Chocolatito make weight Mikey Garcia 145.8 vs. Jessie Vargas 147

(WBC diamond welterweight title)



Kal Yafai 114.8 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.6

(WBA super flyweight title)



Julio Cesar Martinez 111.4 vs. Jay Harris 111.6

(WBC flyweight title)



Joseph Parker 245.4 vs. Shawndell Winters 208

Israil Madrimov 153.2 vs. Charlie Navarro 153.2

(WBA super welterweight eliminator)

Diego Pacheco 167.4 vs. Oscar Riojas 167.4

Alexis Espino 165 vs. Delvecchio Savage 163.6

Leo Acevedo 153 vs. Dennis Knifechief 154.8

Jesse Rodriguez 111 vs. Marcos Sustaita 110.8 Venue: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Weights from Burbank, California Golden Boy inks Felix Alvarado

