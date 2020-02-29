WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
February 28, 2020
Boxing News

Garcia, Vargas, Yafai, Chocolatito make weight

Mikey Garcia 145.8 vs. Jessie Vargas 147
(WBC diamond welterweight title)

Boxing: Garcia Vs Vargas Final Weigh In
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Kal Yafai 114.8 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.6
(WBA super flyweight title)
Boxing: Garcia Vs Vargas Final Weigh In
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Julio Cesar Martinez 111.4 vs. Jay Harris 111.6
(WBC flyweight title)
Boxing: Garcia Vs Vargas Final Weigh In
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Joseph Parker 245.4 vs. Shawndell Winters 208
Israil Madrimov 153.2 vs. Charlie Navarro 153.2
(WBA super welterweight eliminator)
Diego Pacheco 167.4 vs. Oscar Riojas 167.4
Alexis Espino 165 vs. Delvecchio Savage 163.6
Leo Acevedo 153 vs. Dennis Knifechief 154.8
Jesse Rodriguez 111 vs. Marcos Sustaita 110.8

Venue: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

Weights from Burbank, California
Golden Boy inks Felix Alvarado

  • Mikey just looks too small for this weight class. Looks like he just put on a little pudge…..Vargas looks much bigger and stronger.

  • There is an abysmal difference between a guy that take care of his weight and body, and at one point he has no more choice, but to go up in weight and still maintaining his shape, and another about a guy that just is beefed up showing the effects of this carelessness with his fluffy body, like Mikey Garcia does.

    • >