Mikey Garcia 145.8 vs. Jessie Vargas 147
(WBC diamond welterweight title)
Kal Yafai 114.8 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.6
(WBA super flyweight title)
Julio Cesar Martinez 111.4 vs. Jay Harris 111.6
(WBC flyweight title)
Joseph Parker 245.4 vs. Shawndell Winters 208
Israil Madrimov 153.2 vs. Charlie Navarro 153.2
(WBA super welterweight eliminator)
Diego Pacheco 167.4 vs. Oscar Riojas 167.4
Alexis Espino 165 vs. Delvecchio Savage 163.6
Leo Acevedo 153 vs. Dennis Knifechief 154.8
Jesse Rodriguez 111 vs. Marcos Sustaita 110.8
Venue: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Mikey just looks too small for this weight class. Looks like he just put on a little pudge…..Vargas looks much bigger and stronger.
Exactly what I thought. Looks soft. And gives up height. Not good. He should be at 140.
Totally agree. Jr Welter is Garcia’s limit physically. Vargas will win this fight I think
Mikey is the much better fighter but Vargas should win if he uses his physical advantages.
There is an abysmal difference between a guy that take care of his weight and body, and at one point he has no more choice, but to go up in weight and still maintaining his shape, and another about a guy that just is beefed up showing the effects of this carelessness with his fluffy body, like Mikey Garcia does.