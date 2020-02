Golden Boy inks Felix Alvarado Golden Boy has added another elite athlete to its stable as IBF light flyweight world titlist Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs) has signed a promotional agreement with the company. Alvarado is set to return at a soon-to-be-announced date. Felix Alvarado is the 31-year-old twin brother of WBA super featherweight world champion Rene Alvarado. Garcia, Vargas, Yafai, Chocolatito make weight Hooker, Prograis ready to show they're still a force at 140

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.