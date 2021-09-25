In a clash between regional New England rivals, former world title challenger Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (23-4-1, 12 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Jimmy “The Quiet Storm” Williams (18-6-2, 6 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC USNBC silver super welterweight title on Friday night at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Coming off a world title shot against Erislandy Lara 13 months ago, Vendetti pressed the action and brawled his way to a 97-93, 99-91 edge on two cards. The third card was 96-94 Williams.

Unbeaten middleweight Chordale Booker (17-0, 7 KOs), fighting for the first time in his home state, outpointed veteran Silveiro Ortiz (37-28, 18 KOs) over eight rounds. Slow start, but things started getting chippy after a few rounds. Scores were 80-70 3x. Ortiz was deducted two points.

Featherweight Nathan Martinez (7-1, 2 KOs) outscored Francisco Dominguez (7-13-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout. Scores were 60-53 3x.

Undefeated super bantamweight Angel Gonzalez (6-0, 4 KOs) was victorious by TKO when Juan Gabriel Medina (12-8, 11 KOs) quit after round four.