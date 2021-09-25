All the world-ranked fighters were victorious in their bouts on Friday night’s Showtime telecast from a temporary outdoor ring located on Main Street in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

In the main event, WBA #9, WBO #13 bantamweight Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs) annihilated previously unbeaten Ja’Rico “The Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in the first round. Sanchez blasted O’Quinn to the canvas three times in just 1:58.



In a clash between undefeated fighters, WBA #11 rated super bantamweight Luis “The Twist” Nunez (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Jayvon “Jigsaw” Garnett (10-1, 5 KOs) in a bout contested at featherweight. Scores were 100-90 3x.



Undefeated WBA #9 super featherweight Otar “The Pitbull” Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) scored an entertaining eight round unanimous decision over game Alejandro “Porkchop” Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74. Eranosyan looks like the real deal.



Off TV Bouts:

Former world title challenger Hugo Centeno Jr. (28-3-1, 15 KOs) kept active with a two-round TKO of Kenneth Council (11-5-1, 8 KOs). Centeno had a look at Council for a round and then unloaded his world-class skills in round two. Council was down once and taking a two-fisted pounding before the action was stopped at 2:52 of the second.

Unbeaten middleweight Timur Kerefov (12-0, 6 KOs) put in a workmanlike performance in outpointing Devaun Lee (10-8-1, 5 KOs) over 10 rounds. Scores were 100-90 by all three judges.

Middleweight Marlon Harrington (4-0, 3 KOs) overcame the curse of the awkward but tough MMA opponent by pounding out a unanimous four-round decision over Justin Baesman (now 0-2). Scores were 40-36 3x.