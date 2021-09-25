Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya 2?!
Maybe, just maybe.
A few days ago, Oscar told TMZ, “You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather…I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million.”
Our Mayweather sources tell us the 50-0 fighter is aware De La Hoya called him out … and Floyd’s actually open to a fight with Oscar, IF he really has $100 million. But, we’re told, people in Floyd’s camp highly doubt he has the dough.
Bottom line, if the bag’s real, and it’s big enough, Floyd will listen.
We all know this would have to be PPV and I bet the price would be anywhere from $59-99 just so these fellows can laugh all the way to the bank. No thank you.
They’re about 14 years late with this rematch
Oscar ain’t fighting. You notice that Vitor Belfort is no longer on his mind. He’s just flapping his gums.
Trilogy? Hahaha!
— Floyd had to duck out in the middle of the lucrative Oscar rematch promotions with a total mental meltdown at a presser he had called.
Manny moved up 2 divisions as the emergency replacement for the same fight minus Floyd’s welter title, and the boxing world ain’t yet recovered from that shell shock.
No matter, nobody wants to see the rematch anymore than they want to see Vander/Bowe IV.
TMZ huh?…..