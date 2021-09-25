By TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya 2?!

Maybe, just maybe.

A few days ago, Oscar told TMZ, “You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather…I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million.”

Our Mayweather sources tell us the 50-0 fighter is aware De La Hoya called him out … and Floyd’s actually open to a fight with Oscar, IF he really has $100 million. But, we’re told, people in Floyd’s camp highly doubt he has the dough.

Bottom line, if the bag’s real, and it’s big enough, Floyd will listen.