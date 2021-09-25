Former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs), now campaigning at light heavyweight, laid out Lenin Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs), with a massive right hand in round two on the Joshua-Usyk undercard on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The punch seemed to short circuit Castillo, who shook uncontrollably after going down. He was taken out on a stretcher.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (4-0, 0 KOs), son of Ricky Hatton, got a controversial six round gift decision against late sub Sonny Martinez (2-5, 0 KOs). British referee Marcus McDonnell somehow scored it 58-57 for Hatton.

‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku (9-0-1, 6 KOs) dethroned IBF International welterweight titleholder Maxim Prodan (19-1-1, 15 KOs) by ten round split decision. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 Marku and 99-91 Prodan.

Unbeaten Chicago Middleweight Christopher Ousley (13-0, 9 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Khasan Baysangurov (21-2, 11 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title. Scores were 95-95, 97-94, 97-94.