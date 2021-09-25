Former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs), now campaigning at light heavyweight, laid out Lenin Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs), with a massive right hand in round two on the Joshua-Usyk undercard on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The punch seemed to short circuit Castillo, who shook uncontrollably after going down. He was taken out on a stretcher.
Lightweight Campbell Hatton (4-0, 0 KOs), son of Ricky Hatton, got a controversial six round gift decision against late sub Sonny Martinez (2-5, 0 KOs). British referee Marcus McDonnell somehow scored it 58-57 for Hatton.
‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku (9-0-1, 6 KOs) dethroned IBF International welterweight titleholder Maxim Prodan (19-1-1, 15 KOs) by ten round split decision. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 Marku and 99-91 Prodan.
Unbeaten Chicago Middleweight Christopher Ousley (13-0, 9 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Khasan Baysangurov (21-2, 11 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title. Scores were 95-95, 97-94, 97-94.
Any views on the Marku win?
I thought Prodan shouldve got the decision… He pushed the action, had Marku on the backfoot for most of the fight and threw a lot more punches.
Marku threw very few punches and never looked like he trouble Prodan.
I thought Marku should have won by unanimous decision to be honest.
Prodan did press but you can’t win a fight by just going forward.
Prodan landed maybe 10 or less meaningful punches the whole fight whereas Marku boxed beautifully and peppered Prodan with jabs from both stances whilst demonstrating great head movement and boxing skills.
Good to hear your view Jerry.
Jim Bob you must be Ukrainian , you probably live in Italy and you must be a cousin of that corrupted judge who scores the bout 99-91 for Prodan?
Haha, no, English.
Im at the venue, and the view isn’t the best, that’s why I asked for others opinions.
How’s the atmosphere?
Must be amazing
It’s great now, filling up, real buzz in the air
The KO by Smith was freaking scary! Any word yet on Castillo? I have seen some convulsing KOs before, but I am not sure I have seen one where the guy was stiff and what looked like shivering. A quick convulsion sure, but that guy was in BAD shape! I sincerely hope Castillo is OK.
Mac that was pretty scary. He was vibrating. It didn’t look good. I hope he’s ok.
Close fight. Always thought Prodan was gonna get Marku as Marku was moving straight back. But it never really happened. Thought Prodan nicked it but nothing to complain about.
I can’t believe that they just robbed Martinez! Ricky hatton’s son didn’t win that fight. That’s awful!
What was a bad decision was Hatton Jr vs Martinez…no way Hatton won that
Hatton did not win that fight, I wasn’t so sure about Marku, so asked for other opinions, but thought this was blatant robbery
That was an excellent debut at the weight for Smith. Castillo was probably never going to beat someone at his level, but to do that to him after he’d gone the distance with Bivol and Browne and never been stopped by anyone, that is impressive.
That was a super emphatic win, 2nd KO over a guy who went 12 with Bivol 2 years ago
After 40 years of religiously following boxing, I honestly don’t know why I bother after witnessing the Hatton decision. Call it what you like but boxing needs a massive overall. It has evolved into a farce at so many levels.
‘overhaul’ not ”overall’.
Totally agree, it’s disgusting that Hatton got the win, the man has buckets of courage, but he lost that clearly.
let him fight a Tszyu offspring …nighty night
Hatton lost 6 out of 6 rounds. He was lucky not to be KOed as he took numerous uppercut and left hook the last 2 rounds. He was badly shaken at the end of the fight. A scandelous gift decision.
Hatton’s chin is up, he charges in, he does it over and over. When he fights a guy who can punch it will be highlight reel stuff
Hatton cannot really fight. He is a c- prospect
England is a country where a foreign boxer can batter an English boxer for 11 rounds and two minutes, knock the English boxer unconscious for the last minute and lose the fight on a unanimous decision.
To be fair that can happen in many countries. But I’m with you, I’m British, but im a boxing fan, I don’t care where you’re from, if you win the majority of the rounds you should get the decision. Seeing far too many dodgy decisions for Hearn’s fighters
It seems like these fighters with father’s that were champs always get the win if so long as they don’t get knocked out. If they make it to the final bell, they win even if they were battered the whole fight. It makes the sport look awful.
I think the decision was good for the public point of view,because everybody can see now that Cambell Hatton ain´t sh-t and Hearn despite his talks cannot pick other than blind or corrupted judges at his boxing nights.
Tony Bellew is a good announcer. Giving props and deferring to Roy Jones is a smart, couth thing to do.
Brutal knockout for CS.
Usyk is too cerebral here. He has the best footwork in the division with fury. I think he stops after in 5.