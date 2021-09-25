By Ron Jackson

Shervantaigh Koopman completely dominated from the opening bell against defending champion Simon Dladla to win the South African junior middleweight title on a seventh-round stoppage at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night. The time was 1 minute 42 seconds into the seventh round.

The tournament of knockouts was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.

The taller 27-year-old Koopman (69.20kg) made a fast start against the gun-shy Dladla (69.50kg) who came off first round knockout in his last fight.

Boxing from behind his jab the challenger was in control from the opening round as he piled up the points against the champion who spent most of the time trying to fight off the back foot but with little success.

Going into the seventh Koopman continued to box from behind his educated left hand before landing a big right to the side of the head that sent the champion down flat on his face against the ropes, as referee Thabo Spampool made an excellent stoppage by waving the fight off immediately.

Koopman improved his record to 8-0; 6 and the 27-year-old Dladla’s record dropped to 6-2; 5.

The unused judges were Simon Mokadi, Tony Nyangiwe and Simon Xamlashe.

COWIN RAY WINS VACANT SOUTH AFRICAN TITLE

In a clash for the vacant South African super middleweight title the 26-year-old Cowin Ray (75.10kg) stopped the 25-year-old Frank Rodrigues (75,95kg) in the ninth round.

The southpaw Ray 7-0; 5 possibly did enough to shade the first two rounds before he dropped Rodrigues 7-4; 4 with a big left hand to the jaw in round three.

Rodrigues did well to beat the count but took a sustained beating from thereon with badly marked up eyes and a bloody nose even through there was a lot of pushing and mauling at times.

Rodrigues was never in the fight, and it came as no surprise when his corner threw in the towel and referee Simon Xamlashe stopped the fight at 2 minute 40 seconds into round nine.

The unused judges were Phumeza Zinakile, David Niewenhuizen and Tony Nyangiwe.

UNDERCARD

Bantamweight: Juan Craucamp W rsf 2 Jono Grose; Middleweight: Phikelani Terrence Khumalo w rsf 2 Thando Mali; Junior welterweight: Nthethelelo Nkosi W ko 2 Xolani Selimane; Junior bantamweight: Ricardo Malijika W ko 1 Khayalethu Mbhedje; Heavyweight: Josh Pretorius W pts 6 Wilhelm Nebe.