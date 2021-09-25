Okolie smashes Prasovic in three WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) won by impressive third round KO against previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-1, 12 KOs) in the Joshua-Usyk co-feature on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Okolie dropped Prasovic with a right hand in round two. A body shot in round three put Prasovic down for the count. Time was 1:57. Koopman wins SA jr middle title on stoppage

