WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) won by impressive third round KO against previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-1, 12 KOs) in the Joshua-Usyk co-feature on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Okolie dropped Prasovic with a right hand in round two. A body shot in round three put Prasovic down for the count. Time was 1:57.
I just don’t know how good a win this win was for Okolie, Dilan Prasovic looked soft from the opening bell.
Okolie landed a lot of kidney shots. He does have power but he seems a little dirty.
Looking at his record, I’m wondering exactly what the WBO saw in Prasovic to make them think he was worth being ranked #1.