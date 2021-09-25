46-year-old former two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez (53-3-2, 30 KOs) defeated former world title challenger Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision in a middleweight bout on Saturday night in Madrid, Spain. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-94. This was the third bout in the comeback of Martinez, who is currently the WBA #3 middleweight.

Earlier, EBU European flyweight champion Angel Moreno (21-4-3, 6 KOs) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-2, 5 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw. Moreno retains his belt.