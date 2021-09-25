46-year-old former two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez (53-3-2, 30 KOs) defeated former world title challenger Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision in a middleweight bout on Saturday night in Madrid, Spain. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-94. This was the third bout in the comeback of Martinez, who is currently the WBA #3 middleweight.
Earlier, EBU European flyweight champion Angel Moreno (21-4-3, 6 KOs) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-2, 5 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw. Moreno retains his belt.
Sergio could be the “over 40 middleweight champion of the world”. In my opinion now he has nothing to do (except to finish in the hospital) against any of the current top 20 middleweights…
I’m afraid he’s going to win a couple more of this level of fights and then they’re going to put Martinez in with someone like Andrade or Eubank Jr. and it will get nasty.
Sergio was a great champion, but his style is not made for 46 years old. He gets hit a lot now, and at his age it can be extremely dangerous. Not sure what his goal is here, but if it is to become champion again, he’s delusional.