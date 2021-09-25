Former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) seized the WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight crowns of champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in a very impressive display of boxing and fighting over twelve see-saw rounds on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The quicker Usyk stayed right in Joshua’s grill from the opening bell. He staggered the champ in round three. Joshua started to connect in round four. AJ rallied in rounds five and six. Usyk had a big round seven. Joshua took back the momentum in round eight. Round nine was close. Usyk was cut over the left eye in round ten and Joshua’s right eye was almost closed. Huge final round for Usyk. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 all for Usyk.
There is a rematch clause, so Usyk-Joshua 2 is on the horizon if Joshua wants it.
Master performance from usyk. He repeated what his hero Holyfield did
Great fight by BOTH fighters. Usyk was just too much and more determined. Rematch clause or not, Tyson Fury still the number one heavyweight…
Not Long, Usyk the new Muhammad Ali is coming for Tyson Fury. Remember “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”
We’ve got what I wanted! Holyfield-Lewis type of series. Usyk is no Holyfield yet, but he was, too, able to apply pressure, and he already has Holyfield-like chin. Go Usyk!
I was dead wrong. I picked Joshua by TKO. Props to Usyk!
i have to say i picked usyk on the reason aj has only fought boxers who stood right in front of him, ruiz showed us the lack of high quality boxing ability he possesses, usyk is a master boxer foot movement, and has had time to fill into a solid hw.i think including myself to see certain fighters power and think no way this guy can take those shots, if they fight again aj needs to get back to the old aj. i enjoy reading your post, and i think your knowledgeable about the sport
How can he be the number one HW when he never fights? Fury has three notable wins on his resume. The nearly 40yo faded Klitschko, Chisora and Wilder. He’s certainly big and has good reflexes, but he’s hardly proven himself a great fighter. He seems more interested in just about everything else besides fighting.
I told y’all Usyk was going to win Split Decision never been sold on Joshua Wider Will upset Fury now
Tremendous display of boxing.
Maybe AJ isn’t as good as we all thought?
More a matter of Usyk is better than many people thought…even at the heavier weight
I have been saying that for years. Too much muscle. I called Usyk winning by decision or late knockout
Been saying that since he won at the Olympics. Doesn’t have that venomous killer instinct.
Boxing IQ isnt close to many of the top heavyweights. Don’t get me wrong, achieved far more than I ever have or will
AJ is good when his opponent plods after him with little lateral movement. Essentially his power and size are his main strengths. Big short comings are his lack of athletism, his inability to sustain an attack for more than a few seconds and his chin. Overall he’s pretty average as HW champs go, not terrible, but not great either.
Saw this as a 50 50 fight, mainly due to AJ’s size/power, but Usyk largely neutralised that with his movement, then beat his with his angles and accuracy, determination and durability.
Great performance by Usyk.
The Ruiz fight should have told you that.
Good boxing by Usyk! Stick and move! Stick and move! I’d like to see Joshua face the loser of Wilder/Fury 3 and the winner face off against Usyk.
Called it! Usyk will grind you out over many rounds. The anti-Tyson.
Both fighters did well. Usyk dragged him to hell. He’s for real.
THIS is why I love this sport!
Amazing performance by two incredible athletes, great display of the sweet science by both boxers.
Usyk is DA man, Joshua had an incredible fight but was outsmarted by a better but smaller boxer.
I knew it! Usyk is awesome! Forget those other matchups. Usyk dominated. Joshua boxed a lot better than I thought but to no prevail. Congrats Usyk and welcome to the heavyweight champ club!
Amazed by Usyk’s performance. Thought this was too big a step for Usyk, but he boxed and fought above his weight and size. Wow.
All credit to Usyk. He fought better than I thought he could. It was a masterclass.
PS– 115-113, WTF? I had it 10 rounds to 2.
Brainchild: 10-2, exactly how I scored it. How the judges scored it shows how fixed this could have ended up had Usyk not dominated like he did.
The Hatton junior fight earlier and the crowd booing the Ukrainian national anthem and this judge showed what Usyk was dealing with there. Had he not totally destroyed Joshua they would surely have pulled another Hatton junior.
I had it 9-3
Exactly my scoring
I saw 3 rounds that could go to Joshua, but 10-2 for me. 9-3 would’ve been fine. Maybe even 8-4 at the absolute closest. But 115-113? Nope.
Had it 9 rounds to 3 in favor of Usyk.
Great fight, nail Inter til the end.
Usyk hes a very talented boxer not suprised he won the fight!
Seemed like the timekeeper rang the bell ten seconds early to save Joshua. Close fight but Usyk sealed the deal. Closed the show like a true champion. Joshua was the bigger man but failed to use those attributes to his advantage
I noticed that too. As soon as the screen read :09, 2 seconds later the bell rang.
AJ fought better in his rematch with Andy so he may fight better against Usyk. If anything AJ could be a 3 time world heavyweight champion. Losing to the best is not bad.
Usyk is a world class athlete in world class athlete condition, shape, etc… i doubt he shows up weighing 300lbs for the re-match
Losing to Usyk isn’t a big knock. The guy is clearly really good. But losing to Ruiz? Not sure that’s excusable.
I don’t thing that Usyk is going to balloon up in weight like Ruiz.
Joshua didn’t use his jab as effective as I expected and I cannot recall any significant moments where he punched in combination.
Maybe he can unify the Bridgerweight division next! Lol. Giant heavyweight vs blown up cruiser. Guess who won?! The better fighter! Boxing needs less divisions, not more!
Usyk is the best heavyweight out there along with fury
No, Fury is better, no doubt. Besides, to be the Man you have to beat the Man. Fury beat Wlad and has not lost since, he’s the Man. Usyck is great but he can’t beat Fury. I don’t know why people rated AJ so high, his loss to Ruiz showed up all his limitations, much like Wilders loss.
Fury is a cheater and has never defended his titles!
lol.. lol.. awesome…. love it
good for business
rematch coming soon 🙂
Wow! Full credit to him, I didn’t think he could do it. If he hadn’t already, Usyk just booked his ticket to the HOF.
Would not say that this was a great fight….maybe on British Boxing standards …Giving Usyk credit for the win though….Joshua kind of exposed ..Joshua is just not a dominant Heavyweight fighter…can’t say that he lacks the necessary tools… but not the same fighter that we witness beat Klitschko in 2017..hate to say it but maybe the desire is not the same…don’t see the same killer instincts… certainly not one of a heavyweight champion ….Usyk solid… nice fighter… certainly won the fight…better learn how to throw power shots…not potshots…slaps…on the inside in this weigh class..being the smaller guy must be efficient with each punch…Congrats though
Deserved win for Usyk. Joshua will never beat Usyk trying to box him like did against Ruiz, he should have tried to knock him out from the beginning, taking much more risk. Very bad strategy for him. A new deception for AJ.
I agree, his team thought they were going to outbox the better boxer…insanity. He tries to fight like a middleweight instead of imposing his size creating clinches, wearing the smaller man down etc…
It was strangely reminiscent of when John Ruiz tried to box Roy Jones instead of testing his chin. If you’re bigger and stronger, fight like you’re bigger and stronger.
AJ been ripe for the picking. Just took a decent boxer to expose AJ shortcomings. He should have taken the unification fight with Wilder and made the big fight. He avoided and still ran into losses. This is what he had coming. See how he makes the adjustment in the rematch.
Just like I said, fairly easy fight for Usyk!!! I don’t even think the fight was close. 10 rounds to 2 is how I scored it. Usyk picked AJ apart all night and showed his far superior footwork and ring IQ. AJ didn’t really throw too many big punches, I wasn’t impressed with his performance to be honest, but at the same time its hard to look good against someone like Usyk. I’m glad Usyk won but I still want to see Fury embarrass AJ.
I had it 117-111, but could see 116-112. Every round was clear. 115-113????? Get outta here, and take that filthy referee with you. Multiple low blows and holding behind the head while punching Usyk was disgusting. Great fight, Usyk is going to be a tough out for anyone, including Fury.
Joshua has not improved upon his defeat by Ruiz. Tonight, the worst came out of him. I was seeing the second coming of Primo Carnera. He was slow, robotic, no snap, no coordination in his punches, no strategy nothing. I don’t care to see him in a boxing ring ever again. Fury or Wilder would have murdered him. He needs a thoroughly
new trainer or new career.
The superior boxer with BOXING skills won this , Tyson Fury predicted this, congratulations to the new champion!
Usyk showed he is a level above Joshua, great boxing! Joshua’s evolution as a fighter has stalled. On paper this looked close but after 2 rounds you could tell the movement and feints had Joshua confused. He needs new trainers to play to his advantages in the future, but I doubt he wins a rematch.
Great fight Usyk great great fight
Never be forgotten this one
Absolute boxing masterclass by Usyk and a thoroughly deserved win.
As a Brit tho, I’m ashamed by Howard Foster’s scorecard..must have been on Eddie’s payroll.
Ultimately you can’t hit what you can’t see and Usyk def was a ghost in there.
Joshua looked absolutely in a trance and I think it must surely be his lowest ever punch output in a fight while Usyk couldn’t miss with his back hand.
The only real success AJ had was in the form of a few uppercuts to the body but Usyk is a master of riding shots.
20 more seconds and Usyk may well have knocked AJ out.
There should never have been any doubts that Usyk would win
My goodness we just witnessed a re-Carnation Muhamed Ali master class of boxing! Congratulations to the new heavyweight champion of the world the great I Oleksandr Usyk
— Usyk had 3 cuts around his eyes.
AJ one minor abrasion late in the fight, but it seemed to bother him, and post fight revealed he couldn’t see out of the eye for much of the last rounds.
I had it a very close fight with plenty of nondescript even rounds, but it’s always been the curse of the slugger if he doesn’t KO his opponent. He loses in the public opinion, whereas if a boxer unexpectedly KOs his opponent, he’s exalted.
Talk was in advance Usyk was going to get robbed in the UK, so all them folks lost when he won.
Rematch coming soon if AJ eye is OK, a big if we can’t know in advance.
Congrats to Usyk, he put on great performance. As a Brit, I give credit where it’s due and he fought in the UK and got a fair decision.
Had he fought in the US against Wilder, he would of got robbed.
Love to see Usyk fight Fury next, will be a great fight.
LMAO, and a big steaming plate of crow served up to all of you Eastern European fighter hating racists. Usyk stayed right in front of AJ all night and busted him up, winning the fight handily. Usyk is now the number two pound for pound fighter in the World behind number one Inoue.
One of the best cards I have seen in a while. Many great fights including undercards. Usyk did everything right ,way to go champ. Respect to both fighters but big congrats to the new 3 belt champ. Wonder how crazy Fury Wilder 3 will be next week?
Usyk is the heavyweight LOMA!
Where is everybody that said Usyk is too small? And even AJ is too good a boxer for him? Haha, Usyk is a Beast.
People are already saying that AJ didn’t fight the fight. They couldn’t be more wrong on that. As could be predicted Usyk landed cleanly from the start. If AJ kept pushing and kept throwing power he would have been stopped.
As we told you all Usyk was a dark horse. The footwork, the feints, the fact they weren’t 50lbs apart but 20lbs apart should now add up in your mind what a danger Usyk presented.
AJ responded exactly how he had to respond. Reset the distance by staying in the middle and retreating is how you deal with footwork from a smaller man. Also cutting the power off his punches and just landing.
I think if they prepared like this from the start the fight would have been tougher for Usyk but if AJ just came at him like in round 1 Usyk would have cleaned him out. Lennox said it best that anyone at heavyweight can land the punch that knocks you out. These guys are all big guys.
As far as the rematch goes I’d like to see AJ cut more weight and prepare with all footwork for the rematch. I don’t mean run like he did against Andy but move with Usyk so he can’t fool you with his feints.
Right now I’m of the opinion that he might go the wrong way listening to Eddie Hearn and/or his corner telling him he needs to lean on Usyk. That will make sure he gets a harder knockout loss in the rematch. We’ll see which way they go.
Usyk proves once again that skill trumps size.
Props to AJ for staying active against top guys while Wilder and Fury waited around for another huge payday. While he lost, he has always acted like a champion and has more good fights ahead.
Great now we have a cruiserweight heavyweight champion. I mean we knew he wasn’t going to knock out the bigger man. We also knew the only way he could win is by decision. Looks like the future of the heavyweight division is going to very bright with lots of 12rd decisions! Lol
HAIL THE NEW KING… JOSHUA NEEDED TO BE THE BULLY IN THERE TONIGHT AND DIDN’T DO IT.. USYK ACTED LIKE THE CHAMPION FROM ROUND ONE… USYK WAS RIGHT UP IN AJ’S GRILL RIGHT FROM THE GET GO… JOSHUA SHOULD HAVE WENT RIGHT AFTER USYK FROM THE VERY FIRST ROUND AND HE DIDN’T… THERE’S AN OLD SAYING IN BOXING… FIGHT A BOXER AND BOX A FIGHTER… JOSHUA IS A FIGHTER AND HE CHOSE TO TRY AND OUTBOX A BOXER AND THAT’S THE REASON WHY HE LOST PLAIN AND SIMPLE… DOES JOSHUA STAND A CHANCE TO WIN AGAINST USYK EVER SEEING HE HAS A REMATCH CLAUSE???… ONLY IF HE GOES AFTER USYK RIGHT FROM ROUND ONE…
I had usyk here by win. Usyk knocks out wilder within 3. Usyk vs fury is intriguing.
Usyk is an exceptional boxer. He was 355-15 as an amateur…enough said
The difference in the fight is-Usyk is a great boxer, while Joshua is a great athlete who learned to box later.
Respect to Usyk, his team and the people on this board predicting his win. Thought Joshua could win a boring fight but in the end, Joshua was just boring. I would love to see Wlad come out of retirement and fight Usyk.
Usyk will absolutely batter Wilder into retirement and would give Fury a great fight.
I was thinking the exact same thing, Paul. Good call.
I am glad to see this happening. Thanks Usyk!!!
Bravo Usyk! The new champ! Size is just one part of the equation. Great boxing. Great boxers.
How is this possible? How could Joshua lose? According to casuals if you are 6’5 240 you could never lost a guy who weighs less pounds and is shorter. Sure there were tons of 6’5 heavyweights since the 70’s but lets just ignore that….
Anyway the heavyweight division is still the worst division in boxing. Anthony Joshua was still a manufactured champion. Usyk showed that being bulky doesn’t make you a good fighter.
I thought Michael Grant proved that years ago… Lol