Former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) seized the WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight crowns of champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in a very impressive display of boxing and fighting over twelve see-saw rounds on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The quicker Usyk stayed right in Joshua’s grill from the opening bell. He staggered the champ in round three. Joshua started to connect in round four. AJ rallied in rounds five and six. Usyk had a big round seven. Joshua took back the momentum in round eight. Round nine was close. Usyk was cut over the left eye in round ten and Joshua’s right eye was almost closed. Huge final round for Usyk. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 all for Usyk.

There is a rematch clause, so Usyk-Joshua 2 is on the horizon if Joshua wants it.